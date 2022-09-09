Malvern’s success starts in trenches

For a team full of playmakers and speedsters, it's the big boys up front that's got Malvern's offense humming during the early part of 2022.

That concept isn't lost on Coach J.D. Plumlee.

The Leopards (2-0) have averaged 47 points over their first two games while getting solid efforts from a host of players, ranging from quarterback Cedric Simmons to running back Jalen Dupree to wide receiver Dante Cagle.

But for Class 4A's No. 2-ranked team, the offensive line is what's got Malvern doing things offensively that it hasn't done in nearly a decade.

"That's where it starts for us, our O-line," said Plumlee, whose Leopards are set to host Hot Springs Lakeside today in their home opener at Claude Mann Stadium. "We've got everybody back from last year, and we're really starting to figure things out up front. Of course, having Cedric back and healthy is a huge difference for us, and seeing what Jalen has been able to do has been amazing.

"But up front with Vinny Winters, it starts behind him and what he can bring. And Jalen will be the first one to tell you that without those big guys, he doesn't have back-to-back games of 200 yards. He doesn't have all that."

Plumlee's crew of linemen have been all that and more for Malvern, which has scored its most points (94) through two games since 2013.

Winters, a 6-4, 305-pound junior who has NCAA Division I offers from a slew of schools like the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University and Missouri, has been the catalyst for the Leopards from his left tackle position, where he's allowing guys like Dupree to operate at will.

In addition, center Jack Bulhoes, who, like Winters, was elevated to the varsity as a freshman, has been the de facto leader of the line by making the blocking calls and ensuring the situations match up with what the Leopards' intentions are. Those two, along with the rest of their position mates, not to mention tight end/S-back Kealen Juniel, have been about as vital to Malvern's success as anyone.

"It's definitely not lost in Malvern and in our eyes as far as coaches as to how important those [linemen] are," Plumlee explained. "We know that we're going to have to run the ball, and when we run the ball, like the way we are right now, it opens things up for others like Dyelon Caradine and Cagle on the edge."

Things have opened up as well for both Simmons and Dupree. Simmons, a senior, is in his fourth season as the starter, but he is coming off a 2021 season where a leg injury limited him to three games. He's returned in a big way this year, completing 64.2% (18 of 28) of his passes for 447 yards with 3 touchdowns while carrying 14 times for 119 yards and 4 scores.

Dupree, a 6-1, 207 multi-purpose back, is well on his way to another eyepopping campaign after earning a spot on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team as a sophomore. The junior is averaging 14.4 yards per carry, has 361 yards on the ground and 5 touchdowns. He also showed his versatility out of the backfield last week with 4 catches for 117 yards and a score in a 39-point win over Class 3A No. No. 6 Glen Rose.

The Leopards could use big nights from those two and others if they're going to snap out of a funk against Hot Springs Lakeside (0-1).

The Rams have won the past four meetings with the Leopards and should be amped up to play after last week's game against Russellville was canceled because of lightning.

"[Hot Springs Lakeside] Coach [Jared] McBride and I are really, really good friends, and I know he's going to have his guys ready to play," Plumlee said. "They're explosive on offense, and on defense, they're going to show multiple fronts. Their kids rally to the ball, too, so we know it'll be a challenge.

"But we're excited about it because of the competition level. We know that if we come out [today] and win, we'd have beaten a really good football team."