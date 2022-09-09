‘Maverick’ surpasses ‘Black Panther’ in receipts

"Top Gun: Maverick" is top five.

The high-flying blockbuster on Monday became the fifth-highest grossing movie domestically of all time, moving ahead of Marvel's 2018 hit "Black Panther."

"Maverick" has now made $701 million in North America, while "Black Panther" took home $700 million during its theatrical run, according to Variety.

It's the latest milestone for "Maverick," which was already the top-earning Hollywood film of 2022 and boasts a worldwide gross of $1.4 billion.

The film serves as a long-awaited sequel to 1986's original "Top Gun," with Tom Cruise returning as the hotshot Navy pilot Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who must now train a new generation of aviators.

"Maverick" won a quiet four-day Labor Day Weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday. It finished ahead of the re-released "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which had won the standard three-day weekend with $6 million between Friday to Sunday.

A sequel to "Black Panther" titled "Wakanda Forever" hits movie theaters in November. It will the franchise's first film since star Chadwick Boseman died after a private battle with colon cancer in 2020.

NATIONAL CINEMA DAY

The first "National Cinema Day" nationwide promotion became the highest-attended day of the year, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation. The one-day event -- offered on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theaters, including major chains AMC and Regal Cinemas -- collected preliminary box office returns of $24.3 million, according to data firm Comscore.

National Cinema Day was intended to flood theaters with moviegoers during a Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in the industry. The promotion looked to prompt people to return in the fall, inspired by a sizzle reel of forthcoming films from major studios including Disney, Lionsgate, Columbia and A24.

"This event outstripped our biggest expectations," said Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, in a statement. "The idea of the day was to thank moviegoers for an amazing summer, and now we have to thank them for an amazing day."

Some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, but Saturday's promotion was the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S. Organizers of the National Cinema Day said the event could become an annual fixture.

"This proves that people love going to the theaters," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. "Pricing is always a consideration."

Besides "Top Gun: Maverick," another top draw was "Spider-Man: No Way Home." With never-seen footage, the re-release of the Columbia and Marvel blockbuster superhero film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya brought in an estimated $6 million. "Super Pets" garnered $5.45 million, "Bullet Train" pulled in $5.4 million and last week's top earner "The Invitation" grossed $4.7 million to round out the top five.

The re-release of Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic "Jaws," on big screens for the first time in 3D, nabbed the final spot among the weekend's top 10 performers.

