Meet the candidates: Forums scheduled for Bentonville School Board hopefuls

BENTONVILLE -- A series of forums is scheduled over the next five weeks for residents to meet and hear from School Board candidates.

Twelve people are running for five board positions in the Nov. 8 election. Early voting begins Oct. 24.

The Bentonville PTO is hosting these informational sessions. All are welcome to attend. These forums are not intended as debates, and no campaigning is allowed, according to a release from the School District.

The following is the schedule of forums, in chronological order:

• Zone 3, 6 p.m. Thursday, Old High Middle School auditorium, 406 N.W. Second St., Bentonville. The candidates are Matthew Smith, Blanca Maldonado and Jeremy Farmer.

• Zone 1, 6 p.m. Sept. 27, Cooper Elementary School, 2 Blowing Spring Road, Bella Vista. Candidates are Erron Smith and Joel Dunning.

• Zone 2, 6 p.m. Oct. 4, Bentonville West High School Performing Arts Center, 1351 Gamble Road, Centerton. Candidates are Gail Pianalto and Jennifer Faddis.

• Zone 4, 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Ardis Ann Middle School, 3400 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville. Candidates are Becky Guthrie and Tim Rosenau.

• Zone 5, 6 p.m. Oct. 13, Fulbright Junior High School's Murray room, 5303 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville. Candidates are Yoselin Bolivar, Letisha Hinds and Tatum Aicklen.

The board agreed last year to restructure so five positions are based on geographic zones and two are at-large. Until now, each of the seven seats represented a specific zone.

Willie Cowgur and Kelly Carlson received the two at-large assignments and are not up for election this year.

Once the new board is seated, members will draw term lengths ranging from one to five years, so that all five positions don't come up for election at one time again.

Visit https://bit.ly/3RN7l4j to find more information about this year's board elections, including a map of board zones.