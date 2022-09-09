Police beat: Mother, child hurt in gunfire on I-430

Mother, child hurt in gunfire on I-430

A woman and her 2-year-old son were wounded by gunfire from a passing vehicle while riding in a car on Interstate 430 around noon Thursday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Kenya Mitchell, 20, of Little Rock and her son were riding in a car in the southbound lanes of I-430 near Stagecoach Road when they were hit by gunfire, according to a news release from the state police. Both were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what were reported to be gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, the release said.

The gunshot victims were in a car driven by Jayden Bryant, 19, of Little Rock. Bryant was not injured.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division agents are leading the investigation into the shooting. No details were available on the vehicle that pulled alongside Bryant's car, and the occupant inside the vehicle who shot into the car is not known.

Bags of pot found; NLR man arrested

A North Little Rock man was arrested by North Little Rock police Wednesday night after he was pulled over at West Maryland Avenue and Remount Road and officers discovered two gallon-sized plastic bags filled with suspected marijuana and a set of digital scales.

Edward Johnson, 23, was pulled over about 10:45 p.m. for a turn signal violation and police searched his vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana, according to an arrest report.

There was no record of Johnson at the Pulaski County jail on Thursday evening.

LR man arrested after house burns

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of arson after he told police he set his house on fire to collect the insurance, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Aaron Lamar Hillard, 41, was at the scene of a house fire at 1613 Johnson St. in Little Rock when officers arrived and took him into custody just after 11 p.m.

According to the Pulaski County jail website, Hillard was being held Thursday evening in lieu of $20,000 bond.

LR police arrest break-in suspect

A Hot Springs man was arrested early Thursday morning by Little Rock police on felony burglary and breaking or entering charges after he was discovered by Little Rock police inside a construction site at 320 S. Pine St., an arrest report said.

According to the report, Gadrian Hill, 53, was seen by a Little Rock police detective breaking into a vehicle at the construction site around 2 a.m. and led police on a foot pursuit until he was apprehended a few blocks away at Plateau Street and Jack Stephens Drive. The report said that Hill matched the description of a person who had been seen earlier inside the construction site.

According to the Pulaski County jail log, Hill was being held Thursday night in lieu of $20,000 bond on suspicion of burglary, breaking or entering and obstructing governmental operations after giving police a false name. He was also being held on a failure to appear warrant out of Pulaski County and a hold for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.