



• Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin has filed a lawsuit against his nephew accusing him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages -- stemming from false allegations of sexual abuse. Martin's attorneys say the claim by the nephew, which he has since recanted, has cost the singer millions of dollars in lost income. Filed Wednesday in the U.S. territory's Court of First Instance, the suit alleges that Martin has been "persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted" by his "troubled" nephew for economic reasons. It further alleges that if the nephew doesn't obtain any financial benefit, he will continue to "assassinate the reputation and integrity of the artist." The lawsuit contends the harassment has continued even though Martin's nephew, identified as Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin, admitted under oath in July that he had never been sexually assaulted by the artist. Sanchez had previously taken legal action against his uncle based on those false allegations, which prompted a judge in Puerto Rico to issue a restraining order against Martin in July that a court later suspended. Those allegations cost Martin at least $10 million in lost income as a result of canceled contracts and projects as well as $20 million in damages to his reputation, according to the lawsuit.

• Angela Merkel, who led Germany for 16 years, will release a memoir in 2024. Her publisher announced Thursday that the former chancellor, who is co-writing the book with longtime adviser Beate Baumann, will provide a personal look into her political life and work. "I am pleased to reflect on central decisions and situations of my political work in my book ... and make them understandable to a broad public, also with recourse to my personal biography," Merkel said in a note released by publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch. Merkel, 68, steered Germany through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, the migrant crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after she left office, she said that while her tenure had fulfilled her, the years had also been challenging because of the constant need to pay attention to, prevent, or react to crises. A former scientist who grew up in former communist East Germany, she became Germany's first female chancellor in 2005. Named "The World's Most Powerful Woman" by Forbes magazine for 10 years in a row, she has been cast as a powerful defender of liberal values in the West.





German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits at the weekly cabinet meeting in the Chancellor's Office and puts on her mask, which she had briefly removed earlier, Wednesday, Nov.3, 2021. (John Macdougall/Pool via AP)





