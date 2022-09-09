New four-year degree at UA-Fort Smith

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees approved a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

The new program, set to start this spring, still needs to be approved by the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

If enrollment and budget goals have not been met upon evaluation after five years, the program will be disbanded, according to the University of Arkansas System.

Incremental program costs will be minimal, as all courses -- except for the new Early Childhood Administration class -- are currently being taught as part of other programs. Current School of Education faculty will teach the classes, although adjunct faculty with leadership experience in early childhood education will be brought on board to teach the new Early Childhood Administration course.

"Early Childhood education" is considered from birth up to kindergarten.

Early childhood educators are required to have a four-year degree to serve as lead teachers in many of the state's prekindergarten programs.

The new degree program will prepare childcare providers to be leaders in their field, said Shadow Robinson, UA-Fort Smith's provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs.

Early childhood education is a "growth" field with a shortage of workers, and 50 students currently in the university's early childhood education associate's program have already indicated interest in the four-year degree.

That degree, which allows these individuals to become early childhood educator directors, can mean a $10,000 improvement in wages for them, and the program is offered online so students can continue to work in the field while also earning their degree, Robinson said. The return on investment "for students is really good."

More early childhood education workers in the state also allows more parents to enter the workforce, as some parents are forced to remain home with their young children because of a paucity of childcare options in Arkansas, he said. This is a "win-win for student and childcare in the state."