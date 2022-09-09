Oil company pleads guilty in 2021 spill

Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp. and two of its subsidiaries pleaded guilty Thursday to negligently discharging crude off the California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year, the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said Thursday.

The plea comes after the companies agreed with federal prosecutors to pay a $7 million fine and nearly $6 million in expenses incurred by agencies after Amplify's pipeline broke off the Orange County coast, spilling about 25,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean. The companies were charged with a misdemeanor.

In the plea agreement, Amplify also agreed to install a new leak detection system for the pipeline that ferried crude from offshore platforms to the coast. They also said they'd train employees to identify and respond to potential leaks.

Federal authorities said the company and its subsidiaries failed to respond to eight leak detection alarms over a 13-hour period that should have alerted workers to the October 2021 spill. Amplify contends that two ships dragged their anchors across the pipeline and damaged it during a January 2021 storm.

-- The Associated Press

Program focuses on specialty crops

The deadline for veterans and active-duty military personnel to apply for a $1,000 Homegrown By Heroes scholarship to attend a specialty crops growing program in Fayetteville has been extended until Sept. 30.

The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food's Farm School is an 11-month program at the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville that teaches students about growing and selling specialty crops.

The program fee is $2,500.

Homegrown By Heroes is an Arkansas Department of Agriculture program. Funding for the $1,000 scholarship is being provided by Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.

The application is available at https://arkansasgrown.org/homegrown-by-heroes. The program targets beginning producers interested in growing fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs and selling them in local and regional markets.

The program starts Jan. 23 with classes Monday through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index ends down by 2.05 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 803.93, down 2.05.

"Equities closed modestly positive despite a midday drop as investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterating the fight against inflation as the healthcare and financials sectors led the advance," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.