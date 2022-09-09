Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Samantha Robinson, 28, of 16205 Sycamore Lane in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Robinson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Shoichi Watanabe, 38, of 304 Berry St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Watanabe was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Emmanuel Medina, 37, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Medina was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.