GOLF

Fast start for Lin

Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China opened with five birdies in six holes, birdied all but one of the par 5s and had an 8-under 64 on Thursday for a one-shot lead over Nasa Hataoka in the Kroger Queen City Championship. The LPGA Tour returned to Cincinnati for the first time in 33 years and was greeted with a gorgeous day and plenty of good scoring at Kenwood Country Club. That included a remarkable performance by 14-year-old Gianna Clemente, who made it through Monday qualifying for the third week in a row on the LPGA Tour and this time has a chance to play all four days. Clemente played bogey-free for a 70. It did not include Lexi Thompson. One week after she played in the final group and didn’t make a birdie until the 18th hole to tie for 16th, Thompson didn’t make a single birdie in her round of 76, her highest of the year at a regular LPGA event. She had a 77 at Muirfield when she missed the cut in the Women’s British Open. Former University of Arkansas golfers Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi both shot 4-under 68s and are tied for 11th. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) is tied for 19th after a 3-under 69. Former Razorbacks Stacy Lewis and Alana Uriell each shot a 1-under 71 and are tied for 46th.

BMW play suspended

Play was suspended late in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour on Thursday following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Thirty of the 144 players in the field had yet to finish their first rounds at Wentworth. The tour said there would be no play today and flags at the club were lowered to half-mast “out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family.” Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland shared the clubhouse lead after shooting 8-under 64s. English golfer Matthew Jordan was a shot further back after a round of 65.

BASKETBALL

U.S. advances to medal round

Norris Cole made sure that USA Basketball will play for a medal at AmeriCup. Cole — a two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat — scored a game-high 20 points, capping it off by making the game-winning runner with 1.4 seconds remaining, and the U.S. rallied past Puerto Rico 85-84 in an AmeriCup quarterfinal game Thursday. It was the game’s seventh and final lead change, the last two of those coming in the final 6.1 seconds. Jeremy Pargo scored 15 points for the U.S., which got 11 from Zylan Cheatham and 10 from Stephen Zimmerman.

BASEBALL

LeMahieu placed on IL

The injury-riddled New York Yankees placed inf ielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Thursday with inflammation of his right second toe. LeMahieu had been dealing with the injury for several weeks but managed to play through the discomfort until recently, missing the first three games of New York’s series against Minnesota. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone believes the issue really began to impact LeMahieu during a three-game set at Boston from Aug. 12-14. One of New York’s most consistent hitters, the two-time batting champion was 0 for 12 last weekend in Tampa Bay and has scuffled at the plate since that weekend at Fenway Park, batting just .143 (10 for 70) with no extra-base hits over his last 18 games.

FOOTBALL

Dak limited in practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited in practice Thursday with a right ankle issue he said was caused by trying a different style of cleats. Prescott said the ankle wouldn’t affect his status for the opener Sunday night at home against Tampa Bay and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. It’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired after the gruesome injury that ended Prescott’s 2020 season in Week 5. Prescott said he had worn a different style of cleats all of training camp.

Saints’ center strikes deal

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy has agreed to a contract extension and a person familiar with the terms said it spans five years and is worth up to about $63.8 million. McCoy’s representatives at APEX Sports Group announced that Mc-Coy had reached a “long-term” extension in a social media post on Thursday. A person familiar with contract terms provided them to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those have not been announced. The person said $40.3 million of the deal is guaranteed. The agreement comes as the 6-4, 303-pound McCoy enters the final season of his rookie contract. The Saints used their top 2019 draft choice on McCoy when they selected him in the second round out of Texas A&M and immediately made him a starter at center.

New contract for Swinney

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney has a reworked contract that will pay him $115 million over 10 seasons through 2031. Swinney’s enhanced contract follows megadeals given to Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Ohio State’s Ryan Day earlier this season. Swinney’s average yearly salary of $11.5 million sits only behind Saban’s $11.7 million average compensation. The university’s board of trustees compensation committee approved the deal Thursday. Swinney will make $10.5 million this season, a raise of $2 million scheduled under his old agreement signed in 2019. He’ll earn $12.5 million in the contract’s final year, 2031.

DOG SLEDDING

Four-time champion dies

Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52. The son of 1978 Iditarod champion Dick Mackey and brother of 1983 champion Rick Mackey, Lance Mackey overcame throat cancer in 2001 to win an unprecedented four straight Iditarod championships, from 2007 through 2010.