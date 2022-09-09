Opening balance

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks put up some intriguing offensive numbers in Week 1 behind quarterback KJ Jefferson, tailback Raheim Sanders and a veteran front against a quality Cincinnati defense.

The University of Arkansas amassed 447 total yards in the 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati, a 5-yard improvement from its 441.7 average a year ago that ranked 27th among all FBS teams.

The balance from third-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' unit was uncanny.

Sanders powered for 117 rushing yards, his second career 100-yard game, to help the Razorbacks total 224 yards on the ground. Jefferson passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns, working with a mostly new group of top wideouts plus dependable veteran tight end Trey Knox.

Last year's Razorbacks averaged 200-plus yards both rushing and passing for the first time since 1971.

Even with the solid debut, Coach Sam Pittman and the No. 16 Razorbacks believe better success is in the works, and they hope that starts with Saturday's 11 a.m. game against South Carolina at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

For instance, the Razorbacks got most of their rushing yards on the edges and they'd like to be more dominant between the tackles.

"Our O-line's got to play better," Pittman said. "We've got to be more consistent with our reads and different things on offense."

Center Ricky Stromberg noted a couple of holding calls on offense, one of which negated a 21-yard run by Sanders.

"I think we need to clean up the mistakes on us, the penalties that we're killing our drives and going backwards," Stromberg said. "We need to clean up the mistakes that hurt us. So that was our focus this week."

Jefferson completed 18 of 26 passes (69.2%), but he missed a few open receivers and did not put the ball on a couple of receptions to maximize their yards after catch.

"We had some highs and lows," Jefferson said on the Razorback Sports Network on Saturday. "We came out with some first-time receivers, so we knew we were going to make some mistakes. But we wanted to start fast and eliminate a lot of penalties."

Jefferson's 179.4 pass efficiency through one game ranks 28th in the country and fifth in the SEC behind Georgia's Stetson Bennett (201.66), Mississippi State's Will Rogers (184.29), Texas A&M's Haynes King (182.18) and Alabama's Bryce Young (181.72).

The Razorbacks had 13 penalties for 117 yards in last year's 38-17 season-opening win over Rice, and they slashed that to seven penalties for 63 yards against the Bearcats.

Arkansas converted 8 of 16 third-down plays -- including its crucial first two on the 10-play series that chewed up the final 5:49 -- and scored one touchdown on third down on Jefferson's 19-yard pass to Jadon Haselwood on a third and 7 on its first series of the second half.

"Fifty percent offensively is not that bad, depending on the distance," Pittman said. "We certainly made some key third downs and a lot of them were catches.

"Trey had a nice one, Warren Thompson had a really nice one and, of course, KJ had some nice runs in there. I thought the offensive staff did a good job with their short-yardage type game plan."

Thompson's 19-yard grab on a third and 3 came in a two-minute drill that preceded Knox's 5-yard touchdown catch on a jump pass with 17 seconds left in the second quarter for a 14-0 Arkansas lead.

Arkansas is tied for 40th in the FBS with 50% third down conversions. On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati also went 8 of 16 to drop the Razorbacks to a tie for 104th in the country.

"We've got to be better on defense getting off the field, but ... it was spurty and even to the fact that I think they had three first downs in the first drive and they converted before Nudie [Dwight McGlothern] was able to pick the pass," Pittman said. "So we certainly are aware of that. We're working on it. We'd like to be, certainly, much lower than that and a little higher [on offense].

"If you're in the 60s, you're clicking along pretty good on offense. So we're striving to clean up the details of why we didn't make the first down. That's really what we've been doing this entire week. ... We do have good players. We just have to clean the details up to be more successful."

Jefferson spread passes to six pass catchers, with backs Sanders and Rashod Dubinion joining Knox and the wideouts Haselwood, Thompson and Matt Landers.

Five different runners had gains that moved the chains, including Malik Hornsby on a lateral over the left edge that was a potential double pass that wound up being a 13-yard gain.

The Razorbacks will be aiming for their first opening-possession touchdown drive since last Oct. 23 in a 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Arkansas made a first down on its first play of the season, Landers' 17-yard reception from Jefferson, but punted four plays later from the 50.

Arkansas scored on 6 of 13 opening possessions last season, but notched touchdowns just twice: against Georgia Southern and UAPB. The Hogs had field goals against Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU and Missouri.

Pittman said he was proud of his team's ability to melt the final 5:49, plus two Cincinnati timeouts, at the end of the game. That possession time was longer than all but three drives last season and it matched the game-ending, clock-killing time exactly from the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

The only longer sequences the Hogs logged in 2021 came on two possessions against Georgia Southern -- a 6:30 drive that covered 94 yards on 15 plays and ended on Dominique Johnson's 11-yard touchdown run, and a 7:01 series capped by Hornsby's 6-yard scoring run -- and an 82-yard sequence of 6:55 at Ole Miss that resulted in Jefferson's 5-yard touchdown run on the Hogs' second series.

Jefferson's maturity and leadership was evident on multiple occasions, including the two-minute drive to end the first half and the epic game-ending grinder possession.

"Just that experience, man," Knox said of Jefferson's performance. "He's been in situations before and he knows how to handle himself and handle the whole offense. Just going back to we think alike, so I know what he's thinking and I know if he pulls the ball, he's going to run right behind me. Just those kind of things. It just makes playing so much much easier."