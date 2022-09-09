100 years ago

Sept. 9, 1922

JONESBORO -- Melvin Spencer, aged 27, for several years an employee of the city water and light plant, was electrocuted shortly before 9 o'clock this morning while working on the company's wires on a pole on the corner of Flint street and Krewson avenue. Twenty-four hundred and ten volts of electricity passed through the man's body, paralyzing every nerve and muscle. Spencer was supported only by his leather belt. Drs. B. F. Walker, W.C. Paltom and J. S. Horner attempted to resuscitate the man, but failed.

50 years ago

Sept. 9, 1972

• When Dr. Stephen D. McMillion of North Little Rock died August 30, 1971, in a Little Rock hospital, his death was reported as if it had occurred from normal causes. Instead, it was learned Friday, he died of arsenic poisoning and authorities have been investigating ever since. This was confirmed by the prosecuting attorney's office and the North Little Rock police department in response to persistent inquiries.

25 years ago

Sept. 9, 1997

• Rick Elmendorf, chief of the State Capitol Police, discusses the return Monday of the portrait of President Clinton discovered missing four days earlier from its spot on the Capitol rotunda wall. A North Little Rock man told police a transient sold it to him for $2. After being stolen, apparently sold for $2 and spending a night in the Little Rock Police Department, a portrait of President Clinton was returned Monday to the state Capitol. A secretary of state's office employee hung it where it belonged, on a marble wall in the rotunda, by Monday afternoon. Precautions were taken to make sure no one purloins it again, but Secretary of State Sharon Priest was mum on details, fearing they might help someone figure out how to pull a portrait heist again.

10 years ago

Sept. 9, 2012

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas recently dedicated the Silas Hunt Memorial Sculpture, designed and sculpted by University of Central Arkansas professor of art Bryan Massey. The sculpture celebrates the legacy of Silas Hunt, a decorated World War II veteran from Texarkana who became the first African-American student at the UA School of Law in 1948. He completed one semester of classes before becoming ill and withdrawing from school. He died the next year from tuberculosis, aggravated by injuries he received during the war. Hunt's admission to the university began the process of integration at the UA and in colleges and universities across the Southern United States. "Bryan Massey is one of UCA's faculty treasures," said Rollin Potter, dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, who attended the dedication. "His work as an artist and teacher have brought much to the outstanding reputation of UCA's arts programs."