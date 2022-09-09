‘Pinocchio’: A film that doesn’t feel real

The House of Mouse is practically printing money with its live-action remakes, but critically, they're hit and miss (and more often miss). But it's not the quality that matters for most of these films. It's the amount of money these films generate, whether by luring people to the theaters or to its streaming service, Disney+.

Disney reached into the barrel of past properties to find its latest lack of inspiration, and it seems the company pulled out a 1940 classic called "Pinocchio." The story of an Italian woodcrafter who makes a puppet brought to life by a wish dates to the 1883 Italian children's book, "The Adventures of Pinocchio."

The story has seen too many movie adaptations for me to mention in one article, but suffice it to say if you thought "Spider-Man" had been rebooted a lot recently, Google the puppet boy when you get a chance. Just last year, "Pinocchio: A True Story," dropped. Then there's Disney's remake. And still to come this year is Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" for Netflix (which I imagine will be a bit more imaginative than the film I'm writing about here).

Getting back to Disney, "Pinocchio" was the company's second animated feature film, right after 1937's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." Although the 1940 adaptation wasn't financially successful upon its original release, it was critically acclaimed. To this day, "Pinocchio" has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare feat. And it won two Oscars, one for best original song, "When You Wish Upon a Star," and best original score.

I'll admit, as a kid, "Pinocchio" was never my favorite Disney story. I always preferred "Robin Hood" or "Peter Pan" or "Lady and the Tramp." But having grown up and developed a passion for animated films, I can appreciate the movie's storied history and give Disney credit for crafting an imaginative tale (not to mention having the guts to include the horrifying donkey scenes that scarred generations of children).

But this latest adaptation feels heartless, rushed, and sloppily put together. It's a reboot that not even Tom Hanks can save.

The familiar story opens with Hanks as an Italian craftsman named Geppetto. He's a lonely tinkerer who lives with a kitten named Figaro and a goldfish named Cleo. "Pinocchio" hints that Geppetto once had a son and a wife, whom he loved dearly. But he lost them sometime before the film starts.

Hanks does what he can with the role of a kind, but lonesome old man who talks to his animals and creations. It's one of the few decent performances in the movie. And hinting at a lost son is a nice creative addition to the story. Unfortunately, the movie doesn't do much more than lightly hint at such a development. And it isn't mentioned again. By this time, the story's narrator, Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is in Geppetto's house, trying to find warmth and observes him putting the finishing touches on Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth).

I think most know how the story goes from here. Geppetto wishes on a star before bed that Pinocchio would come to life. And the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) appears to grant that wish. The fairy tells Pinocchio he can become a real boy by being generous, brave and honest.

Now, I want to take a moment to discuss the animation in "Pinocchio" because it's underwhelming to say the least. Our lead puppet stays faithful to the original design of the 1940s classic, but at the cost of looking like he exists in our live-action world. The point of a live-action reboot is for these classic characters to exist in our world and look like they belong as they do so.

Well, in a perfect world that'd be the point of a live-action reboot. We all know the real purpose is to mine generations of nostalgia and print money with the least amount of effort put into the film as possible.

Everything animated in "Pinocchio" looks subpar. Figaro the cat, Cleo the fish, Monstro, all of it looks like Disney let its interns take over the film to earn college credit. Their renderings, the way they move, most of it is disappointing, which is probably why the film is being dumped onto Disney+ like a direct-to-DVD Disney sequel instead of receiving a theatrical release like "Aladdin" or "Cinderella."

With that said, the Blue Fairy is an exception. Her design is beautiful and looks as magical as everything else in the movie should have been. Erivo dazzled with the couple minutes of screen time she has. Contrasted with her is Jiminy Cricket, an ugly blob of 3DCG that distracts from Gordon-Levitt's otherwise fine impression of the character.

In the 1940 adaptation, Jiminy was such a charming character with a cute design. I bought him as Pinocchio's conscience, and I'd argue his design stood the test of time. And I know Jiminy can look good in 3D. "Kingdom Hearts" is proof enough of that. I would have much preferred they copy and paste that model than the potato carving we ended up with.

And the lackluster animation is a good indication of the rest of the film's quality. It's heartless. The songs, for the most part, feel half-finished. The characters feel like they're just going through the motions with the logic of, "Hey, you already know how the story goes. I'm just here to say the words and remind you of the cartoon."

Disney doesn't offer a reason for this movie to exist. There's no creative twist on the original narrative, no updated moral that considers how different the world we live in today is from the one in 1940. It all feels like a boring exercise in repetition. Throughout the film I kept checking the time on my phone.

My loyal three readers who pore through my reviews each week know I've written on Disney live-action remakes before. They typically fall into two categories, "Justified" and "Why did you make this?"

Disney can just keep cranking these heartless live-action reboots out without consequence.

And ultimately, that's what the newest "Pinocchio" feels like.

I would have much preferred a Geppetto prequel, where we got to know the tinkerer, discovered the family he lost, and watched him slowly learn to find new life and love with Figaro and Cleo, all the while gradually regaining the confidence he needs to design clocks and toys once more. The film could have even ended with him drawing up the plans for a certain puppet. Disney could have even kept Tom Hanks in the lead role! Alas.

"Pinocchio" is available on Disney+ now. But the original is there, too. Watch that instead or wait for del Toro's offering in December.