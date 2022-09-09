Police arrest 17-year-old suspected in Jonesboro murder

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 14 murder of Madison Wilfong, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Officers said they were joined by a U.S. Marshals task force around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and made the arrest at a Jonesboro residence. The male suspect was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

The 19-year-old victim was shot in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro, police said. He was reportedly taken to the hospital after officers arrived at the scene around 8:06 p.m. on Aug. 14, then pronounced dead a short time later.







