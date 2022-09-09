PREP FOOTBALL: Solis, Nally provide experience, leadership for FS Southside’s offensive line

FORT SMITH – Miguel Solis has always been big for his age, but he had a rude awakening as a sophomore starting his first football game two years ago.

"Miguel was a starter from the very first snap he ever took as a sophomore against Northside," Southside Coach Kim Dameron said. "We had him at left tackle, and he got circled pretty quick. He got a baptism by fire. He started that whole year as a sophomore."

Solis has started every game he's played for the Mavericks. Tonight at Jim Rowland Stadium against Wynne, Solis will make his 25th career start.

While he has been a consistent starter, he is working on his third position up front for Southside.

As a sophomore, Solis (6-1, 300) started at left tackle. Last year, he moved to center. This year, he's played right guard due to a teammate's injury on the line.

Of the moves he's made, Solis said he liked the transition to center.

"We just needed a bigger guy at center for runs," Solis said. "They just put me there. It was better than tackle, definitely. I'm a big guy, and I'm not fast. They put all the fast guys on the left side, so moving to center, it's big guys on big guys and I think I'm going to win."

At center, he could use his size and strength more, he said.

Snapping the ball in the Shotgun offense, however, was a different matter.

"I was really bad at the beginning," Solis said. "There were a lot of snaps over the QB and a lot of snaps on the ground. I had to get better."

Everybody in the stadium knows when the center makes a bad snap.

"You can definitely hear the coaches from the sideline," Solis said. "I had to learn fast."

Solis has spent most of his playing career with fellow senior Cade Nally up front with him.

Nally started all 11 games last year at right tackle, and Solis has been at right guard through the first two games.

"We played next to each other at Chaffin, too," Nally said. "Eighth and ninth grade. It definitely helps to play next to somebody you've played next to before. Offensive line chemistry is important."

Solis and Nally are the veteran guys on the offensive line for the second-straight season. Last year, they started as juniors with three sophomore linemen. In fact, there were no senior offensive linemen at all on the team last year.

"Being an older guy, the younger guys have questions and we try to help them out," Nally said. "We've been there and done that."

Nally, like Solis, were tabbed as linemen from the beginning of their playing careers. Solis started playing in the fifth grade, and Nally started playing in the sixth grade.

"Not a lot of guys make it out of the trenches," Nally said.

Southside's offense was explosive last year and the Mavericks attempted the most passes in school history, going for more than 3,000 yards as a team for the first time since 1998 with 3,032 yards and 26 touchdowns.

This year, Southside has been more balanced between the pass and the run. In last week's 47-32 win against Van Buren, the Mavericks threw for 204 yards and a touchdown and ran for 259 yards and five touchdowns. It marked just the ninth time in the last 10 years for Southside to both run and pass for at least 200 yards in a game.

"Being able to run and pass the ball helps," Nally said. "It helps us be more consistent. We can do both. We have an experienced offensive line. It helps."

Solis and Nally know that consistency starts up front with them.

While Solis is the biggest offensive lineman, Nally (6-0, 205) is the smallest.

"He's not as big as the other ones," Dameron said. "With the three sophomores last year that are juniors now, they're all big kids. Then you put Miguel in there, and he's a big kid. Nally's kind of the runt of the bunch as far as size, but he's smart and he's tough and he's physical. Both of those guys have been real assets. Last year, they played really well for us. Thus far this year, they've done a good job."

Solis and Nally are also two of only three senior holdovers that played together along with starting defensive back Russell Key from Chaffin Junior High, the usual feeder school for Southside before school choice.

"It's just kind of dwindled off," Nally said. "Some of them went to Northside."

As the elder statesmen on the line, especially for their senior seasons, the standard has been raised.

"I'm looking to them for consistency and leadership," Dameron said. "Everything that goes into a senior that's played a lot of football in this league to try to lead these younger players that haven't played as much."