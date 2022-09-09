PREP VOLLEYBALL Springdale Har-Ber bounces back from Tuesday loss to sweep crosstown rival Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Fort Smith Southside in a big way Thursday night on the road

The Lady Wildcats were in control nearly the entire way, rolling to a 25-6, 25-7, 25-12 win at crosstown rival Springdale.

Har-Ber (6-4, 3-1 6A-West) didn't even trail until the third set. The Lady Wildcats led 8-0 in the opening set and 10-0 in the second before Springdale even got on the board. The Lady Red Bulldogs (0-6, 0-4) put up a fight in the third, scoring the first three points for their first lead. But Har-Ber put together a 10-1 run to erase a 6-5 deficit and put the match away.

Lady Wildcats coach Cassie Loyd couldn't have been happier with the way her team responded.

"I do especially bouncing off Tuesday night at Southside," Loyd said. "We really. wanted to focus on our side of the net, minimizing our errors and just playing a lot more consistently. Because on Tuesday, we were up and down, up and down. So the focus tonight was consistency on our side and minimizing errors and I think they responded well from Tuesday and took care of business."

Har-Ber is also getting used to having less experience this season, after graduating 14 seniors. Defensive anchor Galatia Andrew is the lone returning starter and a big key, Loyd said.

"Having Galatia back is huge and she's our one varsity returner," Loyd said. "Our underclassmen and our seniors have really done a nice job of falling into her leadership and just buying into the Har-Ber way. They are working really hard. They have a ton of passion and they are really good teammates and that bond and that hard work I think is really closing the gap from what we had last year."

Grace Mobley, a 5-11 senior, led the Har-Ber attack with 10 kills and hit .526, while Brooklyn Ware chipped in seven and Ridglee Thompson five. Lizzie Sol dished out 14 assists, while Andrew contributed nine digs and four aces. Har-Ber had won three in a row before losing at Southside.

Fayetteville 3, Bentonville West 0

Brooke Rockwell hammered 17 kills to lead the Lady Purple Bulldogs (5-0, 4-0 6A-West) to a 25-16, 25-8., 25-11 6A-West Conference win.

Maddie Lafata added seven kills, while Kennedy Phelan contributed 27 assists and six service aces.

Webb City, Mo. 3, Rogers Heritage 0

The Lady War Eagles fell 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 on the road Thursday in a nonconference match.

Sophie Sarratt led Heritage with five kills, three other Lady War Eagles had three each. Olivia Osbourne chipped in six digs and an ace.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Bentonville 1

Southside (7-3, 4-0 6A-West) dropped the first set, but bounced back for the 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16 6A-West Conference win.

Lydia Pitts led the offense with 18 kills and hit .343, while Kennedy Meadors added a double-double with 21 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Tinsley Freeman contributed 24 digs, while Sophia Neihouse chipped in nine kills. Gabrielle Du Pree finished with a double-double, too, with 11 kills, 10 digs and two aces.

Madi Hooper led Bentonville with 12 kills, while Tori Otter chipped in eight kills and nine blocks. Audrey Adair dished out 22 assists.

Shiloh Christian 3, Farmington 0

Rylee Kallesen hammered 13 kills to lead the Lady Saints to a 25-20, 25-12, 25-18 win.

Laila Creighton contributed 17 assists and three aces, while Reese Jones added 14 assists. Bella Bonanno pitched in 11 digs and four aces for Shiloh Christian (6-1, 3-0 4A-Northwest).

Alma 3, Siloam Springs 1

The Alma Lady Airedales took an early punch from Siloam Springs but rebounded to beat the Lady Panthers 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17) at Panther Activity Center in Siloam Springs.

Rachel James finished with a triple-double for Alma (2-5, 1-1 5A-West) with 11 kills, 11 assists and 12 digs. Jenna Williams had 10 kills and 11 digs, while Mia Nichols had nine kills. Julia Nutt added 17 assists with Mabrey Birchfield contributing 14 digs.

Jetta Broquard led Siloam Springs (3-5, 0-2) with 10 kills while Lillian Wilkie had nine kills, Haley Thomas 23 assists, Cressa Soucie 10 assists and Trinity Collette 16 digs.

Fort Smith Northside 3, Rogers 0

The Lady Bears notched a hard-fought five-set 6A-West Conference win.

Northside won 32-34, 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12.

Brooklynn Weaver led the Lady Mounties with 16 kills and two blocks. Olyvia Hall added 11 kills and 22 digs. Madison Rhea also contributed 26 digs, while Lauryn Heinle added 11 kills, 21 assists and two blocks.

Hackett 3, Paris 0

Hackett notched a 25-16, 25-21, 25-12 win over rival Paris.