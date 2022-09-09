Queen Elizabeth’s death sets 10-day protocol in motion

The British monarchy has been prepared for Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Known as Operation London Bridge, a 10-day protocol has been in place since the 1960s, planned to the minute of how to handle the queen’s death, including the official announcement and funeral plans.

Here are the highlights, obtained by Politico last year. Days are marked as “D-Day” for the day of her death, then D-Day+1, 2, etc. for each subsequent day.

D-DAY

Immediately upon the queen’s death, the prime minister, the Cabinet secretary and several of the most senior ministers and officials will be informed. The Privy Council Office will also be one of the first calls.

As news spreads, flags in the area will be lowered to half-staff, parliament will be adjourned and the royal websites will be updated with a black banner.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, appointed just two days ago, will make the first public address, then meet with King Charles, who will address the nation.

Senior officials will also attend a service of remembrance at St. Paul’s Cathedral that will be meant to look “spontaneous.”

D-DAY+1

King Charles, Elizabeth’s 73-year-old son, will be confirmed as king and will meet with the prime minister and the Cabinet.

D-DAY+2

The queen will be returned to London, likely by train.

D-DAY+3

King Charles visits Westminster Hall, then embarks on a tour through the U.K., including early stops to the Scottish parliament and a service at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

D-DAY+4

King Charles continues his tour into Northern Ireland.

A funeral rehearsal practices the transfer of the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

D-DAY+5

The coffin will make its way to Westminster along a ceremonial route.

D-DAY+6 TO D-DAY+9

The queen will lie in state for three days at Westminster, raised above the masses. The hall will be open for 23 hours a day for the public to visit.

King Charles continues his tour.

Various state departments have plans to deal with the massive influx of visitors to London, including transportation and security.

D-DAY+10

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, with a national moment of silence.

The queen will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.