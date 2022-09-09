Queen’s subjects gather in London to mourn the passing of Elizabeth II





LONDON -- As news of her death spread, thousands of Queen Elizabeth II's subjects gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening to leave bouquets, light candles, shed tears or share memories.

A smaller number, intoxicated and uninhibited, scaled the Queen Victoria Memorial and made a racket, drawing rebukes from members of the Metropolitan Police Service.

Those with umbrellas were grateful to have them; rain showers passed overhead around 10 p.m., soaking those along Constitution Hill and The Mall.

Work crews, meanwhile, began erecting metal barriers along the roadways. Signs warned that Buckingham Palace Road would be closed in the days leading up to the sovereign's funeral.

The Union Jack, which flies above the palace when the monarch is not in residence, had been lowered to half-staff.

Benjamin Newby of London said he wept when he heard the news, then headed for the royal residence to pay his respects.

"I've shed most of the tears I'm going to shed but it's just a very sad day for everyone in the U.K.," he said.

"I saw the queen come through York when I was a youngster. I've been in love ever since," he said.

Nadia Jameson of London said she learned, officially, about the death of the monarch from her country's official broadcaster.

"The BBC is where we look for the source of truth," she said.

Soon thereafter, Jameson brought a bouquet of sunflowers to leave outside Buckingham Palace.

"She is a woman who can inspire all of us. She did her duty right to the end," Jameson said, noting that she had worked with 15 prime ministers over the years.

Most in the crowd were born decades after Elizabeth ascended to the throne.

Her reign lasted 70 years; she was 96 when she died.

"Queen Elizabeth is all we've ever known and she's been a beacon of inspiration for us all," said Alison Collins of London. "During covid, the way she brought the country together and inspired everybody... was absolutely unbelievable."

Bryan Mulry and Conor O'Boyle said they were Irish, but respected England's longtime monarch.

"She was the grandmother of this nation and they all really liked her," Mulry said.

"An incredible woman. There's no denying that," O'Boyle added.

Many of those in the crowd were from the Commonwealth of Nations, 56 states, most of them formerly part of the British empire.

"I think the queen has always been a symbol of stability across the commonwealth," said Silvia Avramut, originally from Windsor, Ontario.

"Me being Canadian, she was the first person I saw going into school; her portrait was there. So it feels like she's just been part of everyone's life for so long," she said. "I think everyone's just really going to miss her presence."

Judy Maine and Catherine Dixon from Melbourne, Australia, said they had heard learned of the queen's illness during a 5 p.m. Eucharist celebrating the Feast of The Blessed Virgin Mary.

"We were actually in St. Paul's Cathedral and we prayed...and the priest announced that she was very ill," Dixon said.

By the time they returned to their hotel, the queen was dead.

As head of state in their country since 1952, Elizabeth "was a very steady presence in Australia," Dixon said.

With the queen staying at Balmoral castle, Maine and Dixon, like thousands of other visitors, had planned on visiting the palace themselves.

"This is my first visit to London and we were due to visit Buckingham Palace tomorrow. So we won't be going to Buckingham Palace tomorrow," Maine said.

While throngs were headed toward the palace, others headed to souvenir stores along Buckingham Palace Road.

One merchant said sales of Platinum Jubilee posters, at £7.99 each, had been brisk, and only two remained.

At Victoria Station, a half-mile away from the palace, commuters were coming to terms with the loss of their nation's long-term ruler.

John Chisholm, 74, called the queen "a fantastic leader."

"We couldn't have wished, as citizens of the United Kingdom, for anybody better," the Eastbourne man said.

With the reign of King Charles III beginning, "we don't know what's in store, he said.

But he expressed confidence that the royal household would endure.

"The monarchy's lasted for 1,000 years; no reason to believe that it won't continue for another thousand years," he said.













