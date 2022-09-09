RICK’S PICKS: Mighty Mounties await challenge from Class 5A Farmington in battle of unbeaten teams

Farmington has become accustomed to punching above its classification in nonconference games under Coach J.R Elridge.

Last year it was Class 7A teams Rogers Heritage and Springdale and this year it's Class 6A Greenbrier and Class 7A teams Springdale and Rogers. Farmington is 4-0 in those games but the Cardinals face their toughest challenge tonight at Whitey Smith Stadium, home of the Mounties.

Rogers is eager to play in front of its fans after blasting Little Rock Southwest 49-20 and Tulsa Bishop Kelley 49-21 to open the season. That's 98 points in two games for Rogers, which finished 9-3 last year and averaged nearly 42 points per game under second-year head coach Chad Harbison.

Quarterback Dane Williams passed for 327 yards and five touchdown passes last week with Graysen Cash catching nine of those throws for 176 yards and two touchdowns. The Mounties also have a strong running game led by Jacob Jenkins, who's scored seven touchdowns in two games.

Farmington will counter with an offense led by Cameron Vanzant, a junior quarterback who threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns against Springdale. Farmington has another superb athlete in senior Cooper Gardenhire, a standout linebacker who's returned an interception for a touchdown and thrown and run for touchdowns while contributing on offense for the Cardinals.

Springdale was no match last week for Farmington, which raced to a 35-0 halftime lead and won 38-20 over the Bulldogs. But Rogers is a Class 7A opponent with more talent and depth than the Cardinals have faced in nonconference games. Give credit to Farmington for playing up in competition but the mighty Mounties will prove to be too much for the Class 5A Cardinals.

RICK'S PICK: Rogers

(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are in BOLD).

CLASS 7A

BENTONVILLE WEST at Little Rock Central

CONWAY at Springdale

Fayetteville at FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

ROGERS HERITAGE at Little Rock Southwest

Wynne at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

CLASS 6A

Mountain Home at GREENWOOD

Siloam Springs at GREENBRIER

CLASS 5A

PRAIRIE GROVE at Gravette

ALMA at Pryor, Okla.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Tulsa Victory Christian

HARRISON at Batesville

PEA RIDGE at Huntsville

CLASS 4A

ELKINS at Clarksville

LAMAR at Dover

LINCOLN at Mena

Paris at WEST FORK

CLASS 3A

CEDARVILLE at Mountainburg

GREENLAND at Berryville

Panama, Okla. at HACKETT

HORATIO at Lavaca

CLASS 2A

Johnson County Westside at TWO RIVERS

Magazine at DANVILLE

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT at Decatur

LAST WEEK 15-4 (79%)

OVERALL 31-10 (75%)