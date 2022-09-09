Sexual abuse nets 60-year prison sentence for Springdale man

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl.

Gary Messick, 50, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of sexual assault. The plea was under an agreement Seth Irwin, Messick's attorney, reached with Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor.

Messick was arrested Sept. 26, 2021.

A 16-year-old girl disclosed Messick sexually abused her when she was 4 to 8 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. She reported the abuse started with him making her watch pornographic videos with him and escalated to the sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.

Messick was interviewed by police and denied the allegations, according to the affidavit. He was interviewed a second time, and admitted to engaging in sex acts with the child, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Messick's guilty plea. Messick was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

He will be required to register as a sex offender. He must complete a sex offender treatment program.

Messick was ordered not to have any contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with any minors.