Siloam Springs offers incentive for electric vehicle charging receptacle

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city of Siloam Springs is offering a $200 incentive to builders who provide an electric vehicle charging receptacle.

According to a post on the city's website on Aug. 29, builders who provide an approved 240-volt receptacle for the purpose of electric vehicle charging within new residential garage construction will be eligible for the incentive. The incentive will expire on April 5, 2025, the post states.

Builders must provide information on their building permit applications if they intend to apply for this incentive, the post states. The incentive is applicable at the time of submittal of the application only and is only applicable on new construction, the post states.