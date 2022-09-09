BASKETBALL

ASU women announce nonconference slate

In Coach Destinee Rogers' first full season, the Arkansas State University women's basketball team will meet two power-conference opponents and four nonconference foes that reached the postseason a year ago.

The Red Wolves open their 2022-23 season on Nov. 10 at Louisiana Tech, then visit Tennessee-Martin four days later before making their home debut on Nov. 16 against Division III Hendrix College.

That begins a four-game homestand highlighted by a visit from Oklahoma. The Sooners edged ASU last year on their home floor in a 101-89 barnburner.

ASU will play just once at First National Bank Arena during the month of December, going to Fayetteville to meet the University of Arkansas on Dec. 11 before trekking to Little Rock a week later for a nonconference matchup with the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 18.

The Red Wolves kick off their Sun Belt Conference slate on Dec. 29 at Louisiana-Monroe. ASU plays its first home conference game seven days later when Troy comes to Jonesboro.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Lozada has career day, but Hogs slide one spot

Sophomore Manuel Lozada shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday, finishing with a career-best 11-under 205, but the University of Arkansas men's team fell one spot to seventh place in the team standings in the final round of the Frederica Cap in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Lozada finished in 12th place individually, marking the second-best finish of his career. Julian Perico moved up five spots to finish tied for 19th place after shooting a 4-under 68 to finish at 7-under 209.

The Razorbacks finished with an 18-under 1,062 as a team. Vanderbilt won the team title with a 1,011 total, followed by Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Georgia and Mississippi State.

UAM's Sturaro honored by GAC

University of Arkansas at Monticello junior Chiara Sturaro was named the Great American Conference's women's golfer of the week Thursday.

Sturaro led the Cotton Blossoms to a fifth-place showing at the Central Region Preview in Blue Springs, Mo. She finished with a 3-under 141 total, giving her a tie for first place with Faviola Gonzalez of Nebraska-Kearney. She made five birdies against two bogeys while playing the par-3 and par-4 holes under par.

SOCCER

ASU women earn home victory

A goal by Phoebe Harpole in the 74th minute gave the Arkansas State University women (2-2-2) a 1-0 victory over Missouri State (2-4-1) on Thursday at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

Harpole scored her first career goal when Emma Riley deflected a throw-in by Haley Husted. Goalkeeper Olivia Luther faced 10 shots, with only two on-goal. The Red Wolves took 15 shots, with five coming on-goal.

Arkansas State faces Western Kentucky on Sunday at noon in its final nonconference match of the season.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas announces fall schedule

The University of Arkansas announced its fall schedule Thursday, featuring eight dates at Bogle Park in Fayetteville that are free to the public to attend.

The Razorbacks will start with intrasquad scrimmages, with doubleheaders being played Sunday, Sept. 18, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. Arkansas will then play a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech on Oct. 8, followed by single games against Louisiana Tech and Missouri Southern on Oct. 9. A game against Seminole State College follows on Oct. 12 and the schedule finishes with another intrasquad doubleheader on Oct. 14.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR drops match to FIU

Laura Jansen recorded a season-high 15 kills and a career-high five blocks, but it wasn't enough as the University of Arkansas-Little Rock lost to Florida International 25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14 at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Jansen also had eight digs for the Trojans (2-5), who posted a season-high 14 total blocks but hit only .086 for the match. Zanobia Willis had eight of those blocks, while Livia Kimura led UALR with 14 digs.

The Panthers (1-6) were led by Emily Mayer, who had 19 kills, while Athina Dimitriadis added 11 and Madison Morgan had 10. Katie Turner had 19 digs and three service aces for Florida International, while Sarah Nading had 34 assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services