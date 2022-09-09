Super Quiz: Silver

1. This element is also called quicksilver.

2. She was promised 1,100 silver coins to betray Samson.

3. He was given 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus.

4. In the song, you should look for this "whenever a cloud appears in the blue."

5. What type of primate is known as a silverback?

6. What fictional cowboy would declare, "Hi-yo, Silver! Away!"?

7. In Genesis, his brothers sold him into slavery for 20 pieces of silver.

8. The SSM is a U.S. Armed Forces military decoration. For what does the "SSM" stand?

9. What expression means to be born into a wealthy and privileged family?

ANSWERS:

1. Mercury

2. Delilah

3. Judas Iscariot

4. "Look for the silver lining."

5. Gorilla

6. The Lone Ranger

7. Joseph

8. Silver Star Medal

9. Born with a silver spoon in one's mouth