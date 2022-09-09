This date in baseball

Sept. 9

1914 George Davis of the Boston Braves pitched a 7-0 no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader. Davis' no-hitter was the first thrown at Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox.

1922 Baby Doll Jacobson hit three triples to lead the St. Louis Browns to a 16-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1936 The New York Yankees clinched their eighth American League pennant with a doubleheader sweep of the Cleveland Indians, 11-3 and 12-9. The Yankees finished 19½ games ahead of the Detroit Tigers for the largest margin in team history.

1945 Dick Fowler of the Philadelphia Athletics pitched a 1-0 no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns in the second game of a doubleheader.

1948 Rex Barney of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitched a 2-0 no-hit victory against the New York Giants on a rainy day at the Polo Grounds. He walked two and struck out four.

1965 Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers tossed his fourth no-hitter, a perfect game, against the Chicago Cubs. Koufax struck out 14 in the 1-0 victory while Cubs pitcher Bob Hendley allowed one hit -- a double by Lou Johnson.

1987 Nolan Ryan strikes out his 4,500th batter.

1988 Atlanta's Bruce Sutter joined Rollie Fingers and Rich Gossage as the only pitchers to save 300 games as the Braves beat the San Diego Padres, 5-4 in 11 innings.

1992 Robin Yount became the 17th player to reach 3,000 hits in the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Yount singled to right center off Cleveland's Jose Mesa in the seventh inning.

1998 The New York Yankees officially clinched the AL East title, the earliest in AL history, beating the Boston Red Sox 7-5. The Yankees improved to 102-41 -- 20½ games ahead of second-place Boston.

2001 Barry Bonds hit three home runs to give him 63 for the season. The third home run was a three-run shot in the 11th inning lifting San Francisco over the Colorado Rockies 9-4. Bonds broke Roger Maris' record of 61 for most home runs in a season by a left-handed hitter.

2004 -- Joe Randa had six hits and tied a major league record with six runs, and Alex Berroa hit a three-run home run and drove in a career-high five runs in Kansas City's 26-5 victory over Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader. Randa became the first AL player to have six hits and six runs in the same nine-inning game.

2007 Milwaukee became the third team in major league history to open a game with three straight home runs when Rickie Weeks, J.J. Hardy and Ryan Braun connected off Cincinnati's Phil Dumatrait in a 10-5 victory. Weeks and Braun each hit two home runs and J.J. Hardy homered and hit two doubles -- all in the first four innings.

2017 Jose Abreu became the first White Sox player to hit for the cycle in 17 years in Chicago's 13-1 rout of the San Francisco Giants.

