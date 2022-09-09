Tired Iron fall show set for this weekend in Gentry

GENTRY --The 30th annual fall show of the Tired Iron of the Ozarks is set for today through Sunday.

The show features antique tractors, engines and machinery, as well as a working sawmill and blacksmith shop. This year's show will feature Oliver tractors and Waterloo engines.

The showgrounds, located at 13344 Taylor Orchard Road in Gentry, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The show and parking, including RV parking, are free to the public.

Antique tractors will be lined up for visitors to see and will be driven past spectators at noon each day in the Parade of Power.

A wide variety of antique engines will be running and on display -- many attached to old implements to show their uses in early- to mid-20th-century farm life. Other features of the show include a working blacksmith shop and sawmills, a furnished log cabin, an outhouse photo booth, old farm implements and demonstrations, antique home furnishings with demonstrations and a concession stand.

From Gentry, visitors may turn west on SWEPCO Road from Pioneer Lane or Crowder Avenue and follow the signs. From Siloam Springs, travel north on Dawn Hill Road and take Taylor Orchard Road around the north side of City Lake and up the hill to the showgrounds.

More information on the show and the club is available on the club's website: tiredironoftheozarks.com.

Frank Leeman drives a John Deere tractor belonging to Russell Leeman in the Parade of Power during the 2021 Tired Iron of the Ozarks fall show in Gentry. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)



Paxton Smith sits atop a tractor-size tricycle Sept. 11, 2021, during the Tired Iron of the Ozarks fall show in Gentry. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)

