TRAVELERS 13, SOD POODLES 4

Designated hitter Joe Rizzo and center fielder Cade Marlowe both went 3 for 5, and third baseman Kaden Polcovich went 2 for 3 to lead the Arkansas Travelers past the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 4,778 at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

Marlowe hit a solo home run -- his 16th of the season -- to begin the Travs' scoring in the second inning, but they broke the game open with a seven-run third inning.

Rizzo started the barrage in the third with a two-run double, then Jose Caballero scored when Amarillo third baseman Deyvison De Los Santos was called for interference on a pickoff attempt. Marlowe followed with a three-run home run -- his 17th of the season -- and Polcovich scored when Jake Anchia reached on a fielding error by Sod Poodles shortstop Blaze Alexander.

After an RBI groundout from Jake Scheiner gave the Travelers a 9-0 lead in the fourth, a fielding error by Polcovich scored Roby Enriquez to make it 9-1 in the sixth. Polcovich made up for the error in the seventh with a three-run home run -- his 17th of the season -- and Marlowe added an RBI double to make it 13-1. Jordan Lawlar hit a two-run home run for Amarillo in the bottom of the seventh to round out the scoring.