UA opens SEC play; ASU, UCA get nice trips

This weekend features some decent games including SEC openers for South Carolina at Arkansas and Kentucky at Florida.

Arkansas State will get an experience of a lifetime with a trip to Columbus, Ohio, and Central Arkansas will get to experience Oxford Miss.

Alabama is at Texas. But if this was truly a headline game like it might have been in the past, it wouldn't have been scheduled for 11 a.m.

The University of Arkansas has ironed out some issues, but fans are still encouraged to download their tickets today and not on campus.

Went 14-1 last week with LSU being the only SEC team to lose its season opener. Doubt 93% can be maintained, but it was still a fun weekend.

Here's this week's picks:

South Carolina at Arkansas

Expect the Razorbacks to pound the ground as the Gamecocks gave up 200 rushing yards to Georgia State, and expect South Carolina to test the Razorbacks deep because it appears safety Jalen Catalon and nickel back Myles Slusher are doubtful for this game. Arkansas 24-17

Arkansas State at Ohio State

The Red Wolves will earn every penny they are paid. If given the chance, the Buckeyes will try to get some style points, or another way to look at that is they will run the score up. Ohio State 49-10

Alabama at Texas

The Longhorns are going to return to national prominence but not in this game or this season. Two things are certain: Alabama will win and Nick Saban will not run the score up on his friend and former assistant Steve Sarkisian. Alabama 35-21

San Jose State at Auburn

Spartans had to score with 1:11 to play to beat Portland State. Auburn 49-10

Kentucky at Florida

Gators got a big confidence boost by beating Utah and Wildcats scored 17 points in third quarter -- including returning second half opening kick for a touchdown -- for a decent win over Miami (Ohio). Florida 28-24

Samford at Georgia

Both are Bulldogs, but this isn't a showdown. Samford is a very good Baptist school, and Georgia is a very good school and the defending national champion. Georgia 63-7

Southern at LSU

The Tigers had a chance to beat Florida State but went for the tie and the kick was blocked. The Jaguars are not the Seminoles and the good news they have only a 15-minute bus ride and a big pay day. LSU 35-14

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss

The Rebels won't show up the Bears, who lost their season opener to Missouri State 27-14, but may not get focused until the second half. Ole Miss 49-14

Mississippi State at Arizona

This game kicks off at 8 p.m. Pacific, or 10 p.m. in Starkville, and it might last four hours as both teams are heavy in the passing game. Mississippi State 49-42

Missouri at Kansas State

This is one of four SEC games that kicks off at 11 a.m. The Wildcats will run most of the game and the Tigers will try to be balanced, which helped them gain 558 yards in easy win over Louisiana Tech. Kansas State 24-21

Tennessee at Pitt

The Panthers opened with an impressive win over West Virginia on Sept. 1, giving them two extra days to prepare for the Volunteers, who led Ball State 48-0 before winning 59-10. Tennessee 42-38

Appalachian State at Texas A&M

The Mountaineers coulda shoulda beat North Carolina but fell 63-61 after scoring 40 fourth-quarter points. The Aggies are not the Tar Heels. App State is tough and obviously can score, but the Aggies are fast and talented. Texas A&M 45-24

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

The Demon Deacons get their quarterback back, and the Commodores get hit with reality after a 2-0 start. Wake Forest 45-17