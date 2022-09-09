UA trustees approve program changes and deletions

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved several curriculum changes at the University of Arkansas Grantham to comply with state minimum general education core requirements, increase student access and improve cost effectiveness.

Certificates in Business Leadership, Practical Entrepreneurship, Project Management and Human Resources Management, as well as graduate certificates in Nursing Education and Nursing Leadership and Education, will all be closed when students currently enrolled complete their studies, according to the University of Arkansas System.

There are currently six students in Practical Entrepreneurship, five in Project Management, and two in Business Leadership.

Also closing, once currently enrolled students complete their coursework, are Bachelor of Business Administration: Business Administration-Procurement and Contract Management Concentration; Bachelor of Science: Accounting; and Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies. The dozen students currently enrolled in the Multidisciplinary Studies program will be transferred to the bachelor of arts in Multidisciplinary Studies, and their credits will not be impacted.

Additional closings are the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree Completion; Master of Science in Nursing Case Management; Master of Science in Nursing's Management and Organizational Leadership; Master of Science in Nursing Education and Master of Science in Nursing Informatics, according to the University of Arkansas System.

The Bachelor of Science program in Accounting currently has 86 students, the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree Completion has 15 students, the Master of Science in Nursing Case Management has 10 students, the Master of Science in Nursing's Management and Organizational Leadership has 27 students, the Master of Science in Nursing in Education has 30 students, and the Master of Science in Nursing Informatics has 13 students.

"Most of the closing programs have very low enrollment, [and] they're not in market demand," said Chancellor Lindsay Bridgeman. "We're not providing significant value for our students" with these programs, and "we want to deliver the best for their money."

Bachelor of Science: Accounting, which currently has 86 students, "is not preparing them to be accountants, [as] they're not prepared to take a [Certified Public Accountant] exam," Bridgeman said. "It's really a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting." A Bachelor of Business Administration: Business Administration-Accounting Concentration will be created from existing approved courses.

Other campuses deletions are:

• The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville's Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architectural Studies. No students are currently enrolled, according to the U of A System. No faculty or staff positions will be impacted.

• The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Imaging Sciences Program. No faculty or staff positions will be impacted but adding a graduate certificate in Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Primary Care, graduate certificate in Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Acute Care, graduate certificate for Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, graduate certificate in Nursing Education, graduate certificate in Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, graduate certificate in Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, and a post-graduate certificate for Family Nurse Practitioner, according to the University of Arkansas System. The above additions will be created using existing courses.

• The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith technical certificate in diesel technology and associate of applied science in legal studies. The deletions are because of "critically low enrollments," according to the University of Arkansas System. Current students will complete their studies, and no faculty or staff positions will be impacted.

Trustees unanimously approved the curriculum deletions and changes Thursday.