UAFS given $18.7 million by Windgate to expand nursing, art programs

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith announced Friday it would use the largest single gift it has received to expand its nursing and art and design programs.

Chancellor Terisa Riley told the crowd during the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Breakfast the Little-Rock based Windgate Foundation gave the university more than $18.7 million for this purpose.

More than $9.9 million will go to hiring 40 faculty members for the nursing program over the course of two phases, according to a Friday news release from the university. It will also be used to pay for a new simulation lab and add both a associate degree of nursing and a registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing school.

The university will use more than $8.8 million to build a 19,876-square-foot addition to its Windgate Art & Design building, which will allow it to expand its art and design courses, according to the release.