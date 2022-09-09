UAM golfer ties for 1st place at preview

University of Arkansas at Monticello golfer Chiara Sturaro shot 3-under par and tied for first place in the NCAA Division II Central Region Fall Preview tournament at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo.

Sturaro finished Tuesday's round at 1-under 71 and turned in a 2-under 70 on Wednesday, tying for the win with Faviola Gonzalez of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Also scoring for UAM, Gabriela Maldonado was eighth at 145, Worawalan Siwaiyapram was tied for 35th at 151, Kensley Miller was tied for 37th at 158 and Robbi Jo Freeman came in 82nd at 176.

UAM was fifth in team standings at 23-over 599, 26 shots behind winning Henderson State University. Nebraska-Kearney, Augustana University of South Dakota, and Northeastern State University of Oklahoma took second through fourth places.