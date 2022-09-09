Welcoming Week starts today at Jones Center in Springdale

FAQ

Welcoming Week NWA

WHAT -- Northwest Arkansans are coming together to showcase the region's diverse cultures, activate collection drives for local nonprofits, and strengthen connections within communities during Welcoming Week NWA, a series of family-friendly events taking place Sept. 9-18.

Welcoming Week NWA's events include a screening and cast Q&A for the award-winning film "Land of Gold" at the Thaden School, collection drives for Canopy NWA and other local organizations and a panel discussion on solidarity in racial justice at the University of Arkansas Collaborative. A closing celebration focused on continuing engagement will take place at CACHE Studios in Bentonville. Participants will need to pre-register for some events.

WHEN -- An opening celebration is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. today

WHERE -- The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale

COST -- Free

INFO -- welcomingweeknwa.org