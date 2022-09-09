Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming Week starts today at Jones Center in Springdale

by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Welcoming Week NWA is organized by EngageNWA at the Northwest Arkansas Council, which focuses on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the region. There are many supporters and partners across the region that are committed to make it the biggest Welcoming Week NWA event yet. (Courtesy Photo/Dan Holtmeyer)

FAQ

Welcoming Week NWA

WHAT -- Northwest Arkansans are coming together to showcase the region's diverse cultures, activate collection drives for local nonprofits, and strengthen connections within communities during Welcoming Week NWA, a series of family-friendly events taking place Sept. 9-18.

Welcoming Week NWA's events include a screening and cast Q&A for the award-winning film "Land of Gold" at the Thaden School, collection drives for Canopy NWA and other local organizations and a panel discussion on solidarity in racial justice at the University of Arkansas Collaborative. A closing celebration focused on continuing engagement will take place at CACHE Studios in Bentonville. Participants will need to pre-register for some events.

WHEN -- An opening celebration is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. today

WHERE -- The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale

COST -- Free

INFO -- welcomingweeknwa.org

  photo  A Welcoming Week NWA opening celebration is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. (Courtesy Photo/Dan Holtmeyer)
  

Print Headline: Welcoming Week Encourages Community Connections

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT