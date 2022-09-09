Wildcats are ready to face Zebras

Energy was high in the Watson Chapel fieldhouse on a Thursday afternoon.

The Wildcats' first 5A-Central Conference game is tonight at home, and it's against the crosstown rival Pine Bluff Zebras. For Wildcats and Zebras fans, this is the game to watch this week in Jefferson County.

"We're fired up," Watson Chapel Coach Maurice Moody said. "I think the world of Coach [Micheal] Williams, and we're fraternity brothers. We are going to compete and be friends afterwards."

Williams and Moody are in their first year coaching the Zebras and Wildcats. They are rebuilding their teams' cultures with positivity and leadership.

"This is good for the city," Moody said. "We need competition and we need positive here."

The Zebras played their first game last week at home, where they beat the Little Rock Central Tigers, 36-6.

Coming into tonight's game, the Wildcats lost to the Ouachita Christian School Eagles, 35-20, last Friday in Monroe, La. In their season opener in Wildcat Stadium, the Wildcats shut down the Texarkana Razorback,s 48-0.

"Preparation is normal," Moody said. "It's been a really good week. The kids are focused, motivated. This is a crosstown rivalry and I didn't have to pump them up much."

Last year the Zebras, then in Class 6A, beat the Wildcats 46-28. The Zebras are 11-4-1 since 2004 against the Wildcats.

Many of the players on both teams grew up together and played sports together when they were younger. Zebras all-purpose threat Austyn Dendy played Little League football with Wildcat quarterback Akyell Madison.

"All of us [Wildcats] played with them [Zebras]," Madison said. "We just have to stay focused and we can't let them get in our heads. That's when everything goes bad."

Junior Madison, at 6-feet-2, 152 pounds, is a dual-threat quarterback.

In the game against Texarkana, Madison ran for one touchdown and threw for three. He was actually called a "one-man" show by one sports columnist. Madison, though, isn't letting his ego take over.

"You got to stay humble," Madison said. "I have one goal: To go to state."

Moody has repeatedly said Madison is the glue to the team as a cool, calm and collected quarterback. He compares him to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Madison said he has just always been laid back.

"It's a trait I've always had," Madison said. "I've always been a leader ever since I was a little kid. In football, you got to keep your head on and never look back at the last play. Go forward."

Madison wants to attend college in Oregon and later go pro, he said.

Senior linebacker and defensive end K.J. Sims has a plan for tonight -- execute and show no emotion.

"You have to practice showing no emotion," Sims, who has been playing football since he was 6 years old, said. "It doesn't just happen. Prepare for it and execute it."

Like Madison, Sims, who wants to become a coach, will be focused on the next play, not the previous one.

"It's the only way to win," he said.

Sims and Madison may have found it hard to sleep because of the adrenaline rushing through them before their first conference game.

"Tonight I'm going home, watch film and study my scouting report," Madison said Thursday. "I'm ready."