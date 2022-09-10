Community briefs

City hall sets 9/11 observance

The community is invited to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Memorial Garden at Pine Bluff City Hall, corner of 11th Avenue and South State Street.

Participants will remember the lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks including Pine Bluff native Nehamon Lyons IV, according to a news release.

Watson Chapel board to meet

Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. Details: (870) 879-0220.

ACCESS plans fish fundraiser

ACCESS Inc. will host a catfish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 on the south parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The cost is $25 and proceeds will help mentor youth in Pine Bluff. according to a news release.

The food will be catered by Rice First Class Catering and the menu will be catfish, French fries, baked beans, coleslaw, bread, water or soda.

Meals can be paid for by cash Sept. 15 or by ordering tickets in advance. Delivery will be made for 10 or more orders.

Details: Cheryl Denton, ACCESS interim executive director, (870) 535-1302 or (870) 717-6111, or access.exec@yahoo.com.

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 22. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Sept. 21, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

These clinics are held monthly. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office's Veteran Assist Phone Line is open weekday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (501) 370-3829.

The offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loan guaranties.

For details about VA benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

PBSD receives Synergy grant

The Pine Bluff School District has received grants from the Synergy Forum Inc. to assist students in need at the Forrest Park Pre-K and Broadmoor Elementary schools.

The district applied for the grant for three consecutive years and has been awarded funds, according to a news release.

"The funding has been a true blessing for scholars and families by offering financial support for purchases of items such as uniforms, coats, shoes, some medications, hygiene kits, and school supplies," said Kimberley West, Family and Community Engagement coordinator at the school district.

Synergy Forum provides financial incentives for the initiation and implementation of activities to enhance Pine Bluff, Jefferson County in the arts, education, or social services, and provides developmental assistance for efforts to improve the quality of life in the community, according to the release.