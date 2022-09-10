Abortion laws up in air in 2 states

LANSING, Mich. -- A question on Michigan's November ballot asking voters to put the right to an abortion in the state constitution could draw more left-leaning voters to the polls and boost Democrats' power in the battleground state.

Over 750,000 people signed petitions to put the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Now, with a Michigan election board agreeing Friday to place the measure on the ballot, Democrats are hoping that translates into increased support for their candidates in an election in which the party is defending all statewide offices, including governor.

Opponents of abortion say the Michigan initiative goes too far and may affect other laws, such as the one requiring parental consent for a minor's abortion, though proponents dispute that. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference, including abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control.

It would essentially nullify a 1931 state law suspended by a judge last spring that makes it a crime to perform most abortions. A judge declared the ban unconstitutional this week, but abortion opponents could appeal that decision.

Michigan is among four states, along with California, Kentucky and Vermont, that will have votes in November on abortion access. A fifth, Montana, is voting on a measure that would require abortion providers to give lifesaving treatment to a fetus that is born alive after a botched abortion.

The Michigan abortion initiative made the ballot after a bit of partisan drama over the quality of the petitions. Although supporters easily cleared the minimum threshold for signatures, Republicans and abortion opponents argued the petitions had improper or no spacing between certain words and were confusing to voters.

A state elections board subsequently deadlocked along party lines on whether the abortion initiative should appear on the ballot, with Republicans voting no and Democrats voting yes.

The 2-2 tie meant the measure wasn't certified for the ballot. On Thursday, however, the Michigan Supreme Court ordered the Board of State Canvassers to put the initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot, and the board did just that Friday.

Democratic-aligned groups are buoyant that the measure will be on the ballot and plan to be out in full force to get out the vote.

SOUTH CAROLINA BAN

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Senate sent a bill revising the state's previous six-week ban back to the House, where legislators passed a much more restrictive proposal.

It comes after the Senate rejected a total abortion ban that would not have made exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

House Republican lawmakers must now decide whether an altered ban at cardiac activity -- which one senator said should lift the state Supreme Court's temporary injunction -- was worth their summer return.

The Senate changed the currently blocked six-week ban by cutting the period during which pregnancies resulting from rape or incest may be aborted from 20 weeks to about 12 weeks.

The new bill would also require that police receive the aborted fetus' collected DNA. It also includes exceptions for the life and health of the mother, and fatal fetal anomaly approved by two doctors.

Rep. John McCravy, who chaired the House committee tasked with drafting the ban, blasted the new proposal in a Friday statement.

"This amended version does not advance the cause of life in SC," he said. "We were called to re-write the laws of our state after the Dobbs decision."

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told reporters Thursday he hopes the House understands the Senate lacked the votes for a "more aggressive" proposal and passes the upper chamber's bill. While the outcome was not ideal to him, he said it's unlikely the body votes on another abortion ban this winter.

"I don't want to try some futile effort if you don't have the votes to do it," Massey said.

Information for this article was contributed by Sara Burnett, Joey Cappelletti, Ed White, James Pollard and Jeffrey Collins of The Associated Press.