ALMA 36, PRYOR (OKLA.) 27

PRYOR, Okla. -- Making the short trek across the border into Oklahoma, Alma held off Pryor (0-1) after leading 36-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Carlos Gonalez piled up 100 rushing yards for the Airedales and scored two touchdowns.

Alma (3-0) was led by quarterback Joe Trusty, who completed 11 of 13 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown to go along with a three-yard rushing score.

The Airedales led 22-0 in the second quarter and never trailed despite being outgained 363-345.