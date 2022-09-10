ARKADELPHIA 49, TEXARKANA 6

ARKADELPHIA -- A 35-point second quarter ignited Arkadelphia (3-0) to an easy home victory at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

The Badgers opened the scoring at the 2:53 mark of the first quarter as Donovan Whitten hit LaTonnieo Hughes on a quick slant on fourth and goal from the Razorbacks 9 yard-line.

Arkadelphia took advantage of penalties and Razorback miscues to pull away from Texarkana (1-2) in the second. Whitten connected with DeAngelo Buckley and Tripp Campbell for touchdowns, and Kyle Reed scored on runs of 7 and 54 yards in the quarter. The Badgers also blocked a Razorback punt that linebacker Marveon Berry recovered in the end zone for another touchdown to help them build a 42-0 lead at halftime.

The final score of the night for Arkadelphia came in the third quarter when Javion Garner hit Reed out of the backfield and Reed outran the defense to the end zone for a 52-yard score.

Hughes caught 4 passes for 57 yards and 1 touchdown for Arkadelphia. Reed rushed for 64 yards and 2 touchdowns to go with his touchdown reception.

Texarkana quarterback Nate Wall was 12-of-27 passing for 130 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Tramaine Parks caught Wall's touchdown pass in the fourth quarter providing the Razorbacks' only score of the night.