Subiaco, circa 1910: Subiaco Abbey had its start in 1877 when the Little Rock & Fort Smith Railroad gave land to the Benedictines to start a priory; in 1891 Pope Leo XIII raised the priory to abbey status. The abbey is well known today for its boy’s college prep school and its retreat center.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203