Arkansas-South Carolina position analysis

Offense

Quarterbacks

SOUTH CAROLINA Spencer Rattler (23-37-2, 227 yards, 1 TD, 62.2%) was a freshman all-America at Oklahoma in 2020. He is 93rd in the FBS in efficiency (111.8), weighed down by 6.1 yards per attempt. The 6-1, 215-pounder was sacked 3 times last week and had minus-12 rush yards. The Gamecocks did not stretch the field but are likely to do so today. Luke Doty, a 6-game starter the past 2 seasons, is 129 of 241 (60.3%) for 1,380 yards with 7 TD, 6 INT.

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (18-26-0, 223 yards, 3 TDs) ran 18 times for 62 yards and a TD vs. Cincinnati. Jefferson is 28th in the FBS with 179.4 efficiency and averages 8.6 yards per attempt. He had a handful of errant throws last week with a tough red zone series in which he seemed to have leg cramps. Malik Hornsby had a series that included one snap under center and he took a lateral 13 yards for a first down.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

SOUTH CAROLINA UA Coach Sam Pittman is a fan of top back MarShawn Lloyd (11-33), a former 5-star recruit who suffered a torn ACL in 2020. Jaheim Bell, a 6-3, 232-pound TE/FB, led the team with 40 yards on 7 carries last week. Senior Christian Beal-Smith, who led team with 732 rush yards in 2020 and had team-high 604 yards, 7 rush TD last year, did not play last week (foot) but should be back. Juju McDowell (7-14) is a 5-9, 180-pound change of pace.

ARKANSAS Raheim Sanders (20 carries, 117 yards, 5.9 ypc) posted his second career 100-yard game last with 80% of the TB carries. AJ Green (3-18) and Rashod Dubinion (2-16) split the others and showed strong flashes and cutting skills. Dominique Johnson (97-575, 7 TDs, 5.9 ypc in '21) is questionable (knee). The Razorbacks, like South Carolina, have a varied running attack with QBs/WRs also involved.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

SOUTH CAROLINA Antwane Wells Jr. (7 catches, 55 yards) was an FCS All-American at James Madison in 2021 (83-1,250, 15). Jalen Brooks (4-88), a 6-2 senior, is a highlight maker and deep-ball threat. Josh Vann (1-9) is coming off a big year. Dakereon Joyner was out last week. May have best TEs this side of Georgia with Jaheim Bell (4-18) and Austin Stogner (1-7) leading the way.

ARKANSAS TE Trey Knox (6-75, 2 TDs), who led the Hogs in all 3 categories last week, provides a big comfort factor for Jefferson. Matt Landers (3-43), Jadon Haselwood (3-42, 1 TD) and RB Sanders (3-12) all had 3 catches, and Warren Thompson (2-22) had a key third-down grab. Ketron Jackson Jr. will add more catches to his blocking, which was strong across the board other than a couple of holding calls.

ADVANTAGE None

Offensive line

SOUTH CAROLINA There's a veteran, experienced front but they struggled last year and did not show out in the opener as the Gamecocks did not run the ball well and allowed 3 sacks. OTs Jaylen Nichols, a 322-pounder, and Dylan Wonnum are seniors along with C Eric Douglas and RG Jovaughn Gwyn, and LG Vershon Lee is a junior. The group averages 6-4, 306 pounds. Matchup with UA front looms key.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks were dinged up in camp, but the quintet of C Ricky Stromberg, OGs Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer and OTs Luke Jones and Dalton Wagner played the entire opener and showed physicality. Limmer graded in Pro Football Focus top 10 with 79.8 score. The group was not flagged for holding. Cincinnati had two sacks on consecutive snaps. Ty'Kieast Crawford is the sixth OL and should get snaps today.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

SOUTH CAROLINA DTs Alex Huntley (2 tackles, 1 PBU) and Zacch Pickens, are both 6-4, 305-pounders who are strong block eaters and disruptive. Pickens is a former 5-star recruit; Huntley a 4-star. The depth behind them is also good, with Tonka Hemingway (1, 1 hurry) and M.J. Webb (1). End Jordan Burch (5, 0.5 TFL) is a 6-6, 275-pound former 5-star. Jordan Strachan (4, 1.5 TFL) tied for FBS lead in sacks (10.5) in '20 at Georgia State.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks displayed decent depth last week. Transfers Landon Jackson (5, half-sack, 1 hurry), Terry Hampton (3, 1 TFL) and Jordan Domineck (2, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR) all had impact behind DEs Zach Williams (2, 1.5 TFL, half-sack), Jashaud Stewart (1), Eric Gregory (2 hurries) and Isaiah Nichols. Cam Ball (2) and Marcus Miller should help at DT, while Dorian Gerald and Eric Thomas provide veteran depth at DE.

ADVANTAGE None

Linebackers

SOUTH CAROLIN WLB Brad Johnson (5, 1 hurry), a 238-pound senior, transitioned from DL last season. Mohamed Kaba (4, 1 PBU), a 239-pound junior and former 4-star, had a huge offseason and beat out sixth-year senior Sherrod Greene for a starting job. Greene was banged up in preseason but could return today. Debo Williams (5, 1 TFL, 1 hurry), a transfer from Delaware, earned plenty of reps last weekend.

ARKANSAS Bumper Pool (13, 1 TFL) is eighth on the UA career tackles chart. The fifth-year senior would reach a tie for fourth with 10 tackles today. The value of Drew Sanders (5, 1 sack) as a pass rusher was evident last week as he smoked a RB on his sack. Chris Paul Jr. (5) earned the third-highest reps last week, and true freshman Jordan Crook also got playing time. Jackson Woodard (1), a big special teamer, is next in the rotation.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

SOUTH CAROLINA Sam Pittman touted multi-purpose DB Cam Smith (2) as one of the nation's best in the backfield. He's listed at nickel, with upperclassmen Marcellas Dial (3, 1 INT, 3 PBU) and Darius Rush (1, 1 hurry) at CB. Shane Beamer did not update the status of injured senior SS R.J. Roderick (2) on Wednesday. Devonni Reed (5, 0.5 TFL) Nick Emmanwori (3, 1 PBU) and DQ Smith (2) give the Gamecocks strong run support and coverage.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks will be without captain Jalen Catalon (8, 1 hurry) and NB Myles Slusher (3, 1 TFL), so Latavious Brini (5), NB Jayden Johnson (2), Khari Johnson and Trent Gordon should get more run with safety Simeon Blair (7, 1 TFL). Top corners Dwight McGlothern (4, 1 INT, 1 PBU) and Hudson Clark (3, 1 PBU, 1 FF) held up OK, though some open, deep WRs weren't found. Malik Chavis and LaDarrius Bishop (1) have to play better.

ADVANTAGE South Carolina

Special teams

SOUTH CAROLIN Easiest helmet on the board this week. P Kai Kroeger (49.1 average) was the Ray Guy punter of the week. PK Mitch Jeter went 2 for 2 on FGAs from 53, 51 yards. Fake FG set up a TD last week and blocked punts by Rashad Amos and Travel Kenion returned for TDs by Ahmareon Brown and DQ Smith. Jeter had 4 touchbacks on 6 kickoffs. Josh Vann averaged 11 yards on 3 punt returns.

ARKANSAS Cam Little made a 32-yard FG and is 5 for 5 on FGs/PATs. Jake Bates had touchbacks on 5 of 6 kickoffs last week. Net punting (29.0) ranks 114th after Max Fletcher (38.5) got off to a shaky start. P Reid Bauer might get work today. Bryce Stephens had 1 punt return for 3 yards; AJ Green one kickoff return for 16 yards. Hogs penalized on lone KOR. Snapper Eli Stein and holder Bauer off to a good start by going under the radar vs. Cincinnati.

ADVANTAGE South Carolina

Intangibles

SOUTH CAROLINA The Gamecocks practice in the mornings, so the 11 a.m. start will hit them right in stride and they should not be fazed. How they react to their first hostile road crowd of the season is a different matter. The O-line must perform better after allowing 3 sacks last week and producing a scant 79 rushing yards vs. a stunting defense. The familiarity between Shane Beamer, Sam Pittman and UA special teams coordinator Scott Fountain is a factor.

ARKANSAS Sam Pittman posted a video on social media early in the week urging students to be in place and rowdy for the 11 a.m. kick after seeing what Georgia fans did to the Hogs in an early start last year. Chances are Razorback fans respond in force for the SEC opener. Both teams had lots to clean up from their openers, with UA needing better third down defense, offensive efficiency and run production between the tackles.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas