ARKANSAS VB Razorbacks sweeps Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas volleyball team had no trouble with Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday morning as part of the Arkansas Invitational in Barnhill Arena.

The Razorbacks rolled to a 25-18, 25-8, 25-14 win over the Trojans after UALR had knocked off its in-state rival a year ago in five sets.

Arkansas (6-1) was dominant this time, never trailing in the first two sets and only briefly in the third. Junior outside hitter Taylor Head registered a double-double with a match-high 13 kills and 11 digs and hit .545. The Razorbacks hit .311 as a team while holding UALR to just .029.

"I think at the beginning of summer we had a special team, and I thought we were doing something special," Head said. " So what we're doing now, it's just showing. It's showing the work that we've been doing and how talented this team really is.

"Just recently I think we're really clicking and I know it will continue on. I think our serving and our passing, when that it is on we're pretty hard to beat."

Arkansas also swept Florida International 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 Friday evening. The victory gave the Razorbacks their fifth consecutive sweep for the first time since 2001.

Right-side hitter Maggie Cartwright chipped in 10 kills, while teammate Courtney Jackson added a match-high 15 digs. Jill Gillen also contributed eight kills against UALR.

Gillen finished with a match-high 13 kills against Florida International.

Razorbacks Coach Jason Watson said his team took care of business despite the 10 a.m. start.

"It was a little awkward I thought ... you never know what you're gonna get. You don't know what you're gonna get on the other side. But with that, I thought we handled it well. I thought we were pretty clean. You can be clean and not get kills. I thought we were clean and got some kills and worked hard to get them. We had to earn them, too.

"We just keep playing OK volley. We're serving OK. I think our serving's much better than it was last year and I do think we're digging quite well. Those are positive things for us. Taylor Head is playing at a level that's just ridiculously good right now."

UALR (2-6) also lost one of its top offensive weapons when Laure Jansen, a 5-11 sophomore who torched Arkansas with 21 kills and 20 digs last year, rolled her ankle early in the second set and didn't return.

Makaila Harris finished with a team-best five kills for the Trojans.

UALR Coach Van Compton said her young team, which includes nine freshmen, is learning on the fly.

"We have nine new players, so we're real, real, real, real young," Compton said. "Not just a little young. Plus our best hitter went down with an ankle sprain. That kinda took the wind out of the sail a little bit. She's kinda the glue. So she went down and after that it was what it was. When you have a young team we're gonna have to take our lumps."

Arkansas hosts Colorado at 1 p.m. Sunday to close the tournament, then hosts Georgia Tech and North Carolina State on Thursday and Friday as part of the Arkansas Challenge.

UALR participates in the Tiger Brawl at the University of Memphis next weekend. The Trojans face Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Memphis.