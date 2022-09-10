Attempted armed robber gets more than he bargained for; victim pulls bigger gun, according to sheriff

ALMA -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man they say was involved in an attempted armed robbery Friday.

Deputies were called to the Workman's Hilltop Travel Center on Arkansas 282 near Alma and Rudy for a report of an attempted armed robbery of a family traveling to Fayetteville for today's Razorback game, according to Sheriff Jimmy Damante.

Damante said the family was traveling from Texarkana with a large RV and stopped at the business just off Interstate 49's Exit 24 to fill the vehicle with fuel.

Sheriff's Office investigators said while a man with the family was pumping gas a Black male driving in an older BMW parked on the side of Workman's, approached the man and brandished a gun.

The sheriff said the man demanded the victim's wallet.

Damante said the victim said "I don't think so" and pulled out a bigger gun and pointed it at the robber. The sheriff said the robber started running away and as he did, he fired a few shots back at the victim but no one was injured.

The victim didn't fire his weapon, according to the sheriff.

Police have reviewed the surveillance footage from the convenience store and were looking for the suspect Friday night.