Bank name to go on Hope center

FAYETTEVILLE -- The new Workforce Center at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana will be named after Farmers Bank & Trust, which is providing $100,000 (in $10,000 annual donations) for 10 years.

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved the measure, as well as ones dealing with the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain, on Friday during a regularly scheduled meeting.

This is a "very significant gift," and Farmers Bank & Trust views the donation "as the start of a partnership with us; they are willing to support us," said Christine Holt, chancellor of the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana.

"We hope to move into the new facility this spring."

UA MONTICELLO

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will demolish a pair of on-campus buildings after approval of the trustees.

The pair of 2,600-square-foot wood buildings at 236 and 242 Forestry Park Drive were built roughly 70 years ago and are "aging out," said Chancellor Peggy Doss. The buildings had been used for Marketing and Redistribution and forestry department storage.

"We'll replace them in the future with nicer buildings more useful to our purposes," she said. The university's own heavy equipment program will be used to raze the edifices -- the program also razed some old apartments this summer -- which will save the university money.

"I like that students will get some real-world experience" with the razing, said Ed Fryar, a UA trustee from Rogers.

RICH MOUNTAIN

Trustees also approved a lease for the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain with the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.

The university will lease a shuttered assisted living facility -- it's "almost brand new" -- configured for 30 rooms, each with a bathroom and kitchenette, located across from the college's baseball and softball fields, said Chancellor Phillip Wilson. Annual rent will be roughly $65,617 for a 20-year lease, with a right to buy for $1 at the end of 20 years.

"If we tried to build something [this size] new, it'd cost over $6 million," Wilson said. It's "a great deal," and more than 50 students will be housed there.

"This math is pretty easy: $1.3 million [cost over 20 years] for a $6 million building," Fryar said.