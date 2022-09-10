Batesville 25, Harrison 24, OT

BATESVILLE -- Coming from down 17-6, Batesville closed regulation with 11 straight points and scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime session to edge Harrison (2-1) at Pioneer Stadium.

Braden Long gave the lead back to the Goblins on the initial series of overtime, rushing in from 3 yards out before Harrison added the ensuing point-after try to go up 24-17. Holden Hutchins answered with an 8-yard score for Batesville (2-1), setting up the game-winning two-pointer.

Hutchins rushed for another score and Braden Long found the end zone as well for the Pioneers.