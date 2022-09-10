Benton grabs win in chaotic quarter

BENTON -- It was a whirlwind second quarter Friday night at the Benton Athletic Complex as Benton and Sylvan Hills combined to score six touchdowns.

Benton used four of those to take an eventual 58-24 win.

Sylvan Hills (0-2, 0-1 6A-East) began the quarter trailing 14-7 but was deep in Benton territory. The Bears capitalized on a methodical drive ending with a quarterback sneak from Gavin Tiner, his second rushing touchdown of the half. The Bears missed the extra point, leaving the score 14-13 with 8:56 left in the half.

Benton (1-1, 1-0) extended its lead 14 seconds later on a 99-yard kickoff return by sophomore Elias Payne.

Sylvan Hills then put together another long drive. But a fumble by Bears running back Cleo Penn was scooped up by Benton's Walter Hicks, who returned it 66 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-14.

The Bears cut into the lead with 3:11 left in the half when Tiner found Penn open behind the defense for a 37-yard touchdown pass. Tiner attempted six passes in the first half and averaged 37 yards for his three completions

Benton took two offensive snaps the entire second quarter but came away with four touchdowns and a 21-point lead at halftime.

With 1.2 seconds left in the half, Sylvan Hills missed a field-goal attempt deep in Benton territory, leaving Benton with one final play before halftime. The Panthers opted to give it one last try from their own 20-yard line before going to the break.

Quarterback Jack Woolbright threw the ball behind the line of scrimmage to receiver Drake Womack, who proceeded to find an open Maddox Davis streaking down the sideline for a touchdown.

"A lot of people go, 'Well we'll get to halftime,' We have the mentality that we're going to go score if we get the chance," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "We had a play that we liked. We've always got some special plays each week and that's just one of the ones we thought might hit. So we took a chance with 1.2 [seconds left]. That was a huge momentum swing for us."

With the wild quarter at an end, Benton took a 42-21 lead into halftime. In the first half, the Panthers had 3:48 of possession to the Bears' 20:12.

"We didn't really anticipate that many big plays, but we'll take them every time," Harris said. "[Offensive coordinator Justin Ray] did a tremendous job calling plays tonight. Our offense executed really well."

The second half was much quieter for both teams. Sylvan Hills was the first to strike with a field goal with 7:12 left in the third quarter.

On Benton's next drive, Payne took a tunnel screen from Woolbright 57 yards for a touchdown to make the score 49-24. Payne had both of Benton's first-quarter touchdowns. He finished the night with 124 receiving yards on four receptions.

Throwing to Payne was Woolbright, a junior starting his first varsity game. Fellow junior Gary Rideout started under center for Benton against Bryant in the Salt Bowl two weeks ago, but broke his throwing hand.

Woolbright completed 11 of 12 passes for 207 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"I thought he executed really well tonight," Harris said. "He was very efficient. He executed the offense really well tonight. .. It's all you can ask for a guy in his first varsity start. He wasn't the starter in the Salt Bowl, but he came in and took advantage of an opportunity."

Payne was the one who finished three of Benton's drives, but it was running back Braylen Russell who helped to move the team down the field. The University of Arkansas commit totaled 149 yards and 10 carries, including a 61-yard breakaway touchdown in the second quarter.

"We know that Braylen Russell's going to be there every Friday night for us," Harris said. "He's a big back that not a lot of people want to get in front of and tackle. It's going to take more than one [tackler] most of the time. He did a tremendous job running the ball tonight."