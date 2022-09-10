Bryant tops determined Parkview





It was a battle throughout.

The Class 7A Bryant Hornets pulled away to a two-score lead in the third quarter and held on for a 20-10 victory over the Class 5A Little Rock Parkview Patriots at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

"I'm proud of our kids," said Bryant Coach Buck James, who has led the Hornets to the past four Class 7A state championships. "We haven't played in two weeks. We started five sophomores on offense. We made some young mistakes. I expect us to get better, to play cleaner."

Bryant (2-0) led 14-10 at halftime and was up 17-10 when a 21-yard field goal by senior Stephen Fuller completed a 12-play, 94-yard drive with 3:31 left in the third quarter. Bryant's lead was 20-10 after a 24-yard field goal by Fuller on the quarter's final play.

"I don't think we played bad," James said. "I think Parkview did a great job of stopping what we do a little bit. But you know, we got inside the red zone twice and we had to kick field goals. That's stuff that can't happen."

Parkview (1-1) failed to drive deeper than the Bryant 40 in the fourth quarter.

"We knew who we were playing coming in," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "That's the Alabama of Arkansas, you know. They ain't been beat in 42 games in Arkansas. We got to clean up some stuff. They really expose some of your weaknesses. We kind of already knew what they were, but they really got exposed even more. So we really got to be prepared for next week."

Parkview next plays at North Little Rock.

The first quarter was scoreless, but a Bryant drive started in the first at the Bryant 9 was completed with a 36-yard touchdown run by junior running back James Martin with 11:11 left in the second.

Martin led all rushers with 141 yards on 15 carries.

Bryant's lead was 14-0 when senior running back Chris Gannaway completed a five-play drive from the 50 with a 16-yard touchdown run with 3:05 left in the second quarter.

Parkview responded with 10 points before halftime, a streak of scoring ignited by a 51-yard run on a reverse by senior wide receiver Willie Eackles that put Parkview on the Bryant 1. Senior Monterrio Elston ran for a touchdown on the next play to put Parkview within 14-7 with 1:45 left in the first half.

Sophomore defensive back Omarrion Robinson returned a pass intercepted from sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker 26 yards to the Bryant 30 with 1:01 left in the half.

Stopped at the Bryant 6, a 23-yard field goal by freshman Salomon Aguilar let Parkview leave Bryant with a 14-10 halftime lead.

"They got a good football team," James said. "They got good athletes. Brad Bolding has done a great job coaching them. They're going to be good. They play a lot of guys both ways. They sort of got tired at the end, but early in the year, they played us toe to toe. I'm proud of Coach Bolding and his staff. They've done a great job."





Quarterback Jordan Walker throws a pass during Friday night’s nonconference game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against Little Rock Parkview. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/910parkviewfb/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)







Bryant’s Chris Gannaway (center) runs the ball while avoiding a tackle from Little Rocfk Parkview linebacker Benjamin Allen on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/910parkviewfb (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)











Gallery: HS Football: Bryant vs Parkview







