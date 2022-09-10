DEAR CAR TALK: Do you have suggestions for cars with really great headlights? I currently drive a 2011 Toyota Prius and have difficulty driving this car at night. I've cleaned the plastic light coverings and replaced the bulbs with LED bulbs.

I thought it was my eyes, but when I drive my mom's Mercedes or my 1995 Honda Odyssey, I have no problem as the headlights work great.

I'm thinking along the lines of the Kia Niro or Subaru Crosstrek; I prefer a hybrid or electric. Please help me (and several of my friends who drive Priuses) drive at night again! Open to suggestions with much appreciation! — Melissa

DEAR READER: You'd think a headlight is a headlight, right? Wrong.

The government sets minimum standards for headlights, but, within those standards, there's a lot of variation. And, some cars just have better headlights than other cars.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety represents insurance companies — the guys who pay the bills for everybody's accidents. So, they'd like to see us all driving cars with better headlights.

So, in 2016, they started rating headlights on cars they evaluate. A car's headlights get either a "good," "acceptable" or "poor" rating.

You want a car with a "good" headlight rating, Melissa. Those cars have 19% fewer nighttime, single car wrecks than cars with "poor" headlights.

There are also other headlight improvements you can look for in a new car, like adaptive headlights. Adaptive headlights swivel (or in the case of some LEDs, use additional lights) to "bend" and light up the curve you're steering into. Those cut down on wrecks, too.

And more cars now have automatic high beams. That feature switches on the high beams in low light situations when there's no oncoming car and then switches them off when it detects oncoming headlights.

So go to IIHS.org, and check out the ratings of some of the cars you're interested in, Melissa. Look for a car with a "Top Safety Pick +" rating (the "+" is important) for overall safety, and a "good" rating for headlights in particular. And, make sure the inside of your windshield is always clean.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: Help! My husband and I have an ongoing debate. I have a 2015 Toyota RAV-4. My husband insists that it's harmful to drive the vehicle very short distances.

For example, if I need to move my car out of the garage for any reason and park it in the driveway (say, for example, a contractor needs access to the garage), my husband wants me to drive around for 5-10 minutes before parking again.

I don't see why I need to waste gas and time driving the car around. Surely modern cars are engineered well enough that you can move them 100 feet. Or, are they? Is there a reason I can't just back my car out of the garage and park it in the driveway?

I've been married 22 years, and my husband and I still go around in circles on this topic. It's slowly making me crazy. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong, but I at least want a solid reason why. — Erika

DEAR READER: My late brother's wife told him that he had to drive his car for two hours every time he moved it. Then, she kept asking him to move it, just to get rid of him for another two hours.

Tell your husband that the era of driving around after moving the car is over, Erika.

As usual, there's a grain of truth to your husband's argument. And, as usual, he probably got it from me and my brother.

Here's what happens. When you combust gasoline and air, you get a bunch of stuff, including good old water. When your car is hot, that water evaporates as it makes its way out the hot tailpipe. And, if any of it gets past your piston rings into the oil, the heat causes it to evaporate and be purged from there, too.

But, if you just start the car and don't let it fully heat up, that water can sit there in the exhaust system. Or, mix with the oil.

And if you do that every day — say your daily commute to work is three minutes long — that water can theoretically make your exhaust system corrode faster, and, if there's enough of it in the oil, diminish the quality of your lubrication.

But, moving the car from the garage to the driveway once in a while is not going to cause these problems.

So, your husband has taken a kernel of truth, and turned it into near divorce. Impressive.

Here's what I would suggest, Erika: Tell him that from now on, you'll be moving the car whenever you want — with no restrictions.

And, if he feels really strongly about his approach, hand him the keys and say "Go ahead, move the car and then drive around for 10 minutes. And while you're out, pick up my dry cleaning and get me a latte."

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com