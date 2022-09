CEDARVILLE 36, MOUNTAINBURG 6

MOUNTAINBURG -- Cedarville ran for 273 yards on the ground as the Class 3A Pirates (2-1) cruised past Class 2A Mountainburg (1-2).

Cedarville's Colton Arnold ran 14 times for 80 yards and one score and also had a 60-yard kick return for a touchdown. Jace Baker ran 13 times for 104 yards and a score for the Pirates, and Hayden Morton ran for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries.