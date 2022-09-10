Church notes: First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs hosts Habitat for Humanity’s Bi-Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Sept. 14

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, awaits the arrival of their recently selected pastor, the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, She will preach her first sermon for the church on Oct. 9.

Until Arnold arrives, Sunday morning services will continue, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on You Tube and through the church's website, fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead services. Communion will be offered this Sunday, Sept. 4.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

Lifelong Discipleship and Welcome and Care Committees will meet Sept. 11, both at 11:45 a.m. following worship services.

Sunday School will kick off with a potluck breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11. Bring your favorite breakfast dish to share and enjoy this time to fellowship with your church family. Fall classes for adults, children and youth will begin Sept. 18.

Opportunities for youth/student discipleship will include Sunday School study of "LIVE Simple Truths" – connecting the dots between Scripture and issues teens face living in the 21st century. These classes will be led by new temporary youth coordinator, Clayton Wormington.

Each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex, First Presbyterian Church has Samaritan Fridays. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The early service is outside, weather permitting, and the 11 a.m. service is in Fellowship Hall and livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m. Children meet in Lower Knox. The adult Bible study, led by Dennis Brewer and Jane Steinkraus, meets in Calvin 203. The Thoughtful Christians class, led by co-pastor the Rev. Dr. Phil Butin and Derrik Olsen, meets in the church library and on Zoom.

Adults and youth are invited to the new Open Door Class, led by co-pastor the Rev. Jan Butin, which meets in Upper Witherspoon beginning Sept. 11. This relaxed, come-as-you-are discussion group will read "Wholehearted Faith" by Rachel Held Evans.

Look Before You Leap is an opportunity for people who might be interested in membership to learn more about FUPC. Come to lunch on Sept. 18 after the late service. After a slideshow on Presbyterian beliefs and how we try to serve God at FUPC, members of the Belonging and Welcoming ministries will answer questions. Call 442-4211 to reserve lunch.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m. and offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday morning services at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Christianity 101 is a Bible class led by Pastor Hass in the Library at 9:45 a.m. This is an opportunity to understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

The "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding in Arkansas.

On Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m., there will be a Congregational Potluck and Talent Show. You are invited.

Choir rehearsal is now on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Quilters meet on Sept. 14 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on the first four Fridays in September from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, hosts Habitat for Humanity's Bi-Annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. Sept. 14. Speakers will be the Mayor of Siloam Springs, Judy Nation, and Wayne Thomas from the Siloam Springs nonprofit Kind at Heart Ministries.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home. The goal for 2022 is to build five homes in Benton County.

Information: habitatbentoncountyar.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., kicks off fall activities with new connections on Sundays for all ages. A new Bible study for adults meets at 9 a.m., and a new season for ministry begins with children and youth in the afternoons. Music rehearsals resume for choir at 9 a.m., and handbells rehearse at 11:30 a.m.

Worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. You will find a warm welcome!

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. for Benton County residents.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Lost Bridge Community Church in Garfield, 12772 Lodge Drive, will hold a Service of Remembrance for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the Interdenominational Sunday Service Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

The church welcomes all first responders, crew members, and friends/family of those who were lost on that day.

Information: 871-7021, lostbridgecommunitychurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far. In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The men of PCBV will host another blood drive on Sept. 26. The Bloodmobile will be in the church parking lot from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Church members can sign up at the table in Connector Hallway. Community members should call the church office to make an appointment to donate blood.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.