Defensive stop on last play lifts Pats

MARION -- Marion prevented El Dorado from scoring on three red-zone possessions, including a deflected pass in the end zone on the game's final play, to pull out a 27-23 victory over the defending Class 6A state champs Friday night at Premier Bank Stadium.

It's Marion's first victory over El Dorado, which downed the Patriots twice in 2021, including in the state semifinals.

The Patriots (1-1, 1-0 6A-East) scored the eventual game-winning touchdown with 10:10 left when junior quarterback Ashton Gray avoided tacklers and outran El Dorado defenders for 51 yards for touchdown. Gray helped extend the pivotal drive by hitting sophomore tight end Cameron Garrett for a 24-yard completion on third and 12 to set up scoring run.

From there, Marion forced an El Dorado punt before generating a turnover on downs on the Marion 13 by breaking up a fourth-and-9 pass.

El Dorado forced a Marion punt with 1:27 left in regulation and DeAndre Burns' 27-yard punt return put the Wildcats at the Patriots' 20-yard line.

El Dorado gained 4 yards on its first two opportunities. On the game's final play, Wildcats quarterback Kolin Parker lofted a pass to the end zone toward receiver T.J. Dunn, who had already caught two touchdown passes in the game. But Marion cornerback JaKobe Smith broke up the pass.

"This is a massive win for the program and for our kids," second-year Marion Coach Lance Clark said. "We were not proud of how we played last week [in a 21-10 loss at Wynne], so it's nice that our guys are rewarded tonight.

"Ultimately, we didn't play our best, and at times we didn't play particularly well, but we fought and scrapped and picked up a big win, and I couldn't be more proud of those dudes."

Gray's first pass of the game went to sophomore receiver Mitrell Lewis, who made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead with 9:45 left in the first quarter.

El Dorado quarterback John Brooks Elia connected with Burns for a 37-yard touchdown, but a missed extra point left the score at 7-6.

Marion took a 14-6 lead into the second quarter when Carter Waldo ran 35 yards for a score late in the first quarter.

Marion pushed ahead 20-6 with 5:30 left in the first half when sophomore tailback Jalen Smith (27 rushes for 144 yards) ran 6 yards for a score.

El Dorado responded when Elia hit Dunn down the Marion sideline for a 46-yard score that made the tally 20-13 at halftime.

The Wildcats claimed their only lead of the game with 2:27 left in the third when Parker hit Dunn for a 3-yard score and a 23-20 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Marion faced third and 12 when Gray lofted a pass to Garrett, who outran a linebacker and made a nice catch over his shoulder.

Gray eluded two El Dorado blitzers on the very next play and set sail for the decisive score.

"That was a big-time play for a young guy," Clark said. "That's why we believe in him, because we know what he can do on the field. I'm so proud of him."