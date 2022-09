DEWITT 23, MONTICELLO 22

DeWITT -- Trailing by seven in the final minute of the fourth quarter, DeWitt (2-1) scored on a 3-yard run by Owen St. John, then succeeded on a 2-point conversion to take down Monticello (1-2).

Carl Hudson got the ball on the 2-point attempt, with his run to the end zone proving to be the game-winning play.