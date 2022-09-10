EAST POINSETT COUNTY 46, WALNUT RIDGE 36

LEPANTO -- East Poinsett County (2-0) used a balanced attack at home to prevail over Walnut Ridge (2-1).

In the first quarter, Tyler Moore ran for a 7-yard touchdown and Cooper Argo ran for a 31-yard touchdown that allowed East Poinsett County to tie the game at 16-16.

Omar McCustion caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Carter Smith to give East Poinsett County a 24-22 halftime lead.

East Poinsett County held Walnut Ridge scoreless in the third quarter, but Dennis Gaines ran 9 yards for a touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion, to increase the Warriors' lead to 32-22 lead entering the final quarter.

Gaines put his stamp on the game in the fourth quarter by scoring on runs of 77 and 79 yards.