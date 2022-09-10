EDITORIAL: A maelstrom, a lifeline: Saturday night’s all right for fighting

"There is that might-have-been which is the single rock we cling to above the maelstrom of unbearable reality."

William Faulkner unintentionally encapsulated the current state of college sports in America, football in particular. Little could he have foreseen this maelstrom, though embedded as he was in the very heart of the culture that would come to embrace football as religion.

And in the South, like it or not, fall Saturdays are sabbath. For most fans, Faulkner's might-have-beens are the momentum-swinging muffed punt, the phantom call or the field goal that bounces off the upright like a cold slap in the face . . . The haunting decision not to kick a sure-thing field goal up 14-7 late.

As Razorbackers can attest, what-ifs and might-have-beens must sometimes serve as sustenance for a fan base reared in close calls, near misses and Texas/SEC refs.

The young hawker at the street corner (these days he goes by the vastly less romantic moniker, "the Internet") delivers the news that the college football playoff (CFP) has expanded to 12 teams and will include games played on campus.

And in a heartbeat, with the expanding SEC and Big Ten--the Power Two--poised to further distance themselves from the field, comes a lifeline. A single rock on which to cling.

By 2026 at the latest, and more likely in two years, access to the college football championship at the highest level will be greatly expanded. Aside from more money for TV execs, athletics departments and perhaps eventually even players, what playoff expansion means for teams not named Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State is: greatly enhanced access to the playoff.

It also tempers, if just a little, any talk of the Power Two expanding further and breaking away, for football at least, into a collegiate NFC/AFC model. And it maintains some semblance of relevancy for the majority of programs that make up the grossly bloated 131-team Football Bowl Subdivision of Division 1, whose very name is outdated and has been for a while now.

The latter of which, perhaps most importantly of all, reduces the odds of anti-trust suits emanating from Group of Five (G5) conferences, such as the Sun Belt, claiming denial of access to the playoff. G5 schools do currently have access, as evidenced by Cincinnati's inclusion in the playoff last year, but it's a difficult threshold to meet. But an appropriate one, given the strength-of-schedule disparities that exist between G5 and Power Five schools.

If a field of 130-ish teams is going to be maintained as the model for the highest level of college football--and we'd be the first to argue the traditional Power 5 leagues should compete for their own championship, at least in football--then four of 130 is a pretty exclusive playoff threshold. Just 3 percent, in fact.

We're all for earning one's way into a playoff, and opposed recent playoff expansion in pro sports, but 3 percent represents some extreme exclusivity.

(But it sure beats a gaggle of scribes determining a champion via the old AP poll or a computer doing the same through the old BCS system. It seems unimaginable that it took so long for college football to crown a champion at its highest level the way every other sport on the planet has done since Cain and Abel first raced across the pasture.)

As always, money talks. Last year, the CFP paid out $74 million to each of the P5 leagues. The G5 conferences split $95 mil among them. Under a playoff expanded from three games to 11, the money will talk much louder. One particular scribe, and a good one, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, forecasts post-expansion playoff revenue jumping from $600 million to $1.2 billion.

Dennis Dodd sees the FBS breaking into three tiers and payouts looking something like this: Half the pot--$300 million each--to the SEC and Big Ten (an additional $16.7 million annually for each member school); the ACC, Big 12 and Pac 12, depending on how they look when expansion is implemented, splitting 30 percent of the pot, or $360M; and G5 leagues divvying up the remaining 20 percent, $240M.

All this will be impacted by what the landscape looks like when the playoff actually grows to 12 teams. Will the Big Ten have snagged four more schools from the Pac 12 by then? If so, will the SEC respond in kind by raiding the ACC?

As Mr. Dodd reports, by voting to expand, the 11 college presidents who make up the CFP board took the initiative to add March Madness Cinderella appeal to the football playoff and, whether intentional or not, possibly keep the Power Two in the fold.

We still wouldn't bet against the Power Two further evolving into the AFC and NFC of college ball, its two champs meeting in a collegiate Super Bowl. But there's also no denying that an 11-game playoff with the bluebloods having to fend off football Cinderellas--like last year's Cincy squad, a Power Two upstart or even a Coastal Carolina--is must-see TV in its own right.

Long gone are the days of Raycom televising the Southwest Conference game of the week followed by Keith Jackson and, for a glorious few years, Frank Broyles calling the national game of the week. The model has changed and is evolving still.

We may as well find our rock and ride out the maelstrom.